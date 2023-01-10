Thuso Mbedu had South African beaming with pride when she revealed that she was featured in the British Vogue magazine

The Los Angeles-based Mzansi star has been bagging back-to-back wins and her fans are here for her success

From winning prestigious international awards to featuring alongside some of Hollywood's big names, Thuso is definitely on a winning streak

Thuso Mbedu is the star she thinks she is. The actress has been placing Mzansi on the world map, thanks to her unmatched acting skills.

Thuso Mbedu's fans lauded her when she revealed that she was featured in British Vogue. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

Source: Instagram

Mbedu charted social media trends and hogged headlines for her success, which include winning the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Performance for her role in The Underground Railroad and acting alongside John Boyega and Hollywood royalty Viola Davis in The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu features in the British Vogue

After a completely successful 2022, one would think Thuso Mbedu will start 2023 on a low note, but that's not it. The actress hit the ground running by starting the new year booked and busy.

Thuso Mbedu had her fans grinning from ear to ear when she took to her Instagram page to reveal that she was featured in the British Vogue February 2023 issue. She shared a short clip giving Mzansi a glimpse of what went down at the shoot.

Thuso Mbedu's fans react to the news

As expected, fans flocked to the actress's comments section to dish their thoughts on the news. Many hailed her for continuing to succeed in 2023.

@thesamurider said:

"It’s giving godly-empress ✨."

@nontobeko_thevisionary added:

"Ngawe Thuso siyabona ukuthi kuyenzeka, it doesn't matter where you come from but what matters is what God instilled in you. I'm from eNanda, a very undermined township in KZN but I don't define myself based on that, I just know that I'm destined for greatness."

@saneli_maphathakahle wrote:

"That walk at the start be so cute and cute, you Thuso are a marvel to watch."

@ncumzana commented:

"Might as well be a mannequin at this point, because whaaaat."

@chelly1278 noted:

"You look so young. You still look 16."

