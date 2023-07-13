Nomzamo Mbatha is a household name in the South African entertainment industry. The star has risen to fame through her remarkable talent, dedication, and passion for her craft.

The actress, who rose to prominence with her roles in the popular telenovelas Isibaya and Umlilo, has become a force to be reckoned with on the international scene. She has secured major roles like Coming 2 America and starred alongside Bruce Willis in Assassin.

A look at how Nomzamo Mbatha evolved from SA soapie star to international actress. Image: Getty Images

One thing for sure is that Nomzamo Mbatha's success did not come overnight.

Briefly News looks at how her journey from a small town in KwaZulu-Natal to international recognition is a testament to her hard work, resilience, and unwavering commitment to making a difference.

Nomzamo Mbatha's rise to fame in Isibaya

South Africa is gifted with talented actors and actresses. One of the many stars who have dominated the ever-growing film and television industry is actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

Nomzamo Mbatha is no stranger to the limelight as she has been gracing our television screens since the days of Isibaya. The star was first introduced to Mzansi when she auditioned for the role of Thandeka Zungu in Isibaya.

She played the main role which made her a fan favourite from 2013 to 2020 when she was killed off. According to TimesLIVE, the actress' final scene left Mzansi in their feels. Many headed to social media to bid farewell to their fav.

Nomzamo also felt the love from her fans. Taking to her Twitter page at the time, the actress assured her fans that they would see more of her on their screens. She wrote:

"Nkosyam. I’m weeping at this unexpected & heartbreakingly beautiful surprise. Ngiyabonga to my friends.... my family. What a journey. Thank you for raising & challenging me into becoming the performer that I am today. It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later ❤️ #ISIBAYA #Thandeka."

Nomzamo Mbatha secures her place as one of SA's best actresses in more productions

Nomzamo Mbatha's role in Isibaya paved the way for other roles that she nailed. She expanded her acting repertoire by starring in various television shows and films, including the drama series Umlilo and the 2015 romantic comedy Tell Me Sweet Something.

News24 reported that Tell Me Sweet Something is a love story that follows Moratiwa (Mbatha), an aspiring novelist with writer's block who meets model Nat Masilo (Maponyane). Their journey keeps you on the edge of your seat as the unlikely couple falls in love.

With each role, Nomzamo showcased her versatility and ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters.

Nomzamo Mbatha makes her Hollywood debut in 2020 and continues to secure the bag

We can all agree that Nomzamo Mbatha had Mzansi beaming with pride when she announced that she will be starring alongside international stars like Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes in the movie Coming 2 America.

Her performance in the film further solidified her status as a global talent. Speaking about her debut international role, Mbatha said she could not believe it when her agent called to break the news to her.

Nomzamo admitted to Harper's Bazaar that she experienced imposter syndrome when she first got on the set of Coming 2 America. She said she always found herself thinking:

"Maybe I’m not worthy to be in this space. There are so many girls who are way more talented, way more deserving, more beautiful and who have been working for this audition and should be here. Why me?

"Then that little voice will come to you and say, 'Why not you? You’ve done an equal amount of work. You’ve put in the work, you put in the hours and you dedicate yourself.'"

Nomzamo Mbatha flies SA flag high after starring alongside Bruce Willis in Assasin

The actress' Hollywood stardom is steadily on the rise. She had South Africans basking in pride when she revealed that she was working alongside Hollywood heavyweight Bruce Willis in an action-packed thriller titled Assasin.

According to HeraldLIVE, Nomzamo, who plays Alexa, said she was excited about her new role because her fans got to see her out of her comfort zone.

"I never want to be boxed as a performer. I always want to give to the people who support my journey, but also to film and TV series lovers, to be an actor or a performer who is doing different things and trying out different things. Being in this film was fantastic because I get to play a role unlike any I have played before."

Nomzamo Mbatha makes major strides with new show Shaka iLembe

Nomzamo's new star-studded series Shaka iLembe is the talk of the town in Mzansi. Unless you have been living under a rock, you will know how popular the historic drama is on social media.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the drama series. Many have praised Mbatha for her unmatched acting skills, while a few have pointed out that the movie is too explicit and that it cannot be watched with family, with some historians claiming it's distorting Shaka's history.

However, the naysayers have not stopped Shaka iLembe from breaking records. MultiChoice reports that the series broke ratings records, becoming the best-performing drama series in its history.

The show recorded 3.6 million viewers in its first week and also reached number one on the DStv App in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and many other African countries, 947 reports.

Nomzamo Mbatha is the gift that keeps on giving

Nomzamo Mbatha's rags-to-riches story motivates her to lend a helping hand to those who need it the most. The star has used her influence to partner with international organisations and brands to help the underprivileged.

She is an outspoken advocate for social justice and women's empowerment. Her activism work includes collaborations with organisations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

SowetanLIVE reports that Nomzamo uses her platform to address important issues, fight against gender-based violence, and uplift marginalised communities.

Nomzamo Mbatha reaches out and helps students in need of funding

Briefly News previously reported that over the past couple of years, actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been a saving grace for many South African students who wish to pursue a tertiary education but do not have the means.

It has become time again for The Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation to reach out and help those in need. Nomzamo took to social media to announce that 2022 bursary entries have opened.

The humanitarian urged everyone who feels they could benefit from the initiative not to be discouraged by the number of entries and apply.

