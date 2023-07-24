Hollywood star Nomzamo Mbatha has revealed her plans and thoughts on African and women empowerment

The executive producer of Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe weighed in her opinion on Africanism

She continued to share about her future projects, which include empowering women in film-making

Nomzamo Mbatha explains the concept of Africanism in the Mzansi Magic historic drama, 'Shaka iLembe', and her future projects. Images: @nomzamo_m

When Nomzamo Mbatha said she was her ancestor's wildest dreams, she was 100% on the spot.

Not only is she recreating history with her current historical drama, but she is writing history with her future project.

Nomzamo Mbatha is the executive producer of Shaka iLembe

Many may know her for her stellar performance as the iconic Queen Nandi, the mother to King Shaka. But few may know she is also the executive producer of the record-breaking Mzansi Magic's historic drama Shaka iLembe.

The show had received critique for showing bare-chested women, but she told ThisaLIVE that she was comfortable with the series as it represented exactly how Africans in the 1700s lived:

"What does one say about people who want to have a Westernised gaze at your culture and who we are? The people I see on screen are dressed culturally correct for the times we are depicting."

Social media reacts to n*dity claims on Shaka iLembe

Some viewers stood by Nomzamo's sentiments on how what is unclothed to Western cultures is tradition to Africans:

@eldee__h asked:

"Why are parents watching #ShakaiLembe with their children? So critical of the n*dity, when Western shows like GOT, etc, have n*dity but are still able to tell a story."

@Ru_NRD was concerned:

"Our people's thinking has been tainted by the West, to a point where they defend Western ways instead of being proud of their own."

@Imsollyntuli was grateful for good TV:

"Ungrateful people just went to BCC to complain about n*udity in #ShakaiLembeMzansi but the good thing about the commission didn't budge to their complainant is let's all enjoy good tv with good quality production come 8 PM."

Nomzamo Mbatha to empower African women in cinematography

Continuing her chat with TshisaLIVE, she revealed her plans to include women in her production circle:

"I am building a table of women creatives, that's the legacy of my next chapter. When I look around my table, I want to have strong female cinematographers and directors.”

Muslim actress opens up about her role in an African production

In another Briefly News report, a Durban-based actress, Fatima Zahra Dada, opened up about taking roles representing her belief. She plays Zeldah on Imbewu: The Seed.

She told a Briefly News reporter that her faith is an-ever guiding light and had a chat about her role, playing a Middle Eastern woman in an international series called The Power.

Source: Briefly News