A woman who is racially ambiguous made a funny video speaking isiZulu on TikTok, and it clocked over 900 000 views

This lady was explaining her common experience with language in South Africa because of her looks

Online users were thoroughly amazed by the video where she told people which language to speak around her

A woman on TikTok spoke in isuZulu to let people know she is fluent. While she may speak the most spoken language in South Africa, most people assume she doesn't because of her race.

A TikTok video shows a woman speaking isiZulu saying she is Zulu even though she may look multiracial. Image: @leletinkosi_sa

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman addressing people in Isizulu got more than 123,000 likes. There were thousands of people commenting, some were curious about this lady's ethnicity, while others wanted to compliment her.

Woman explains she's Zulu despite looking mixed race

@leletinkosi_sa told people shouldn't feel forced to speak English to her because she may look multiracial, but she is Zulu. In her bio, the creator specified that she is Polish and Zulu. Watch the video below to see her explain:

South Africans curious about woman's heritage

Many people were amused by the video. Peeps could not stop raving over her beauty.

Mbali Happiness Mhlongo admitted:

"Nami ngingasimosha ngingakwazi beautifu (even I was going to waste my English, I didn't know.)"

muzzybless said:

"As for ukumosha isingisi."

andile lorraine sibi gushed:

"umZulu omuhle futhi. [Also a beautiful Zulu perso.]"

Reginald Reddy401 agreed:

"You are beautiful."

mfanondlela could related to the video:

"I know the feeling."

Online users that to see people from different ethnicities speak local languages

Netizens are always fascinated to know what languages people speak. Many people were amazed by a child who spoke sePedi like a native speaker.

