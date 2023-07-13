A video shows a South African farmer advertising farm animals that will be for sale at a local auction

The videos went viral as people saw that he was a non-native isiZulu speaker who was doing business in Kokstad

Many people were fascinated by the video as they heard him advertising bulls and cows while speaking isiZulu with his colleague

IsiZulu is the most spoken language in South Africa. This guy mastered it and was speaking the African language in a video advertising his business.

A TikTok Video shows farmers speaking isiZulu while sharing information about their auction. Image

Source: TikTok

The man received over 1 000 likes, as many people were impressed by his fluency in Isizulu. People also had jokes about the fact that the man was selling livestock.

Man selling cows distance netizens with impressive isiZulu

One man @aamkzn told people that he would be selling some Brahman and other types of cattle. The man explained that Bulls would be on bid starting at the price of 25,000, all in Isizulu. The video was very impressive to online users as another native, Isizulu, joined in at the end.

South Africans fascinated buy men's cattle selling advert

Hundreds of people commented on the post. Online users were impressed that the man was speaking Isizulu with much confidence.

Nathi said:

"Zinhle inkomo bafethu."

Tech Bae added:

"Then I suddenly want to buy a cow. BTW I live in the suburbs.Enkosi wethu bo bhuti."

yvonne m wrote:

"Living in an apartment and wanting to buy a cow, you guys have so much respect and uAnton … that “Ngiyabonga” let’s me know you were raised right."

Mokoledi commented:

"We pray that your auction goes well guys. God bless you from Northern Cape, Kuruman. I love your Ubuntu."

Ssaso wrote:

"Because of you guys I've started attending Afrikaans classes, meeting you guys halfway. One man tried to sell his cows, but his fluency in aces released order spotlight."

Online users fascinated by South African livestock owners

Many people love to see how people build wealth with life stock. Some people thought it was hilarious to see a farmer gush over his bull.

