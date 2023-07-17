One girl's mother is determined to make her fluent in isiZulu, and she is showing the whole journey to the internet

The mother-daughter duo became viral sensations when they started recording the daughter's Isuzulu lessons at home

Many people were in stitches as they thought the daughter was struggling with her home language

One young girl's struggle with isiZulu continues in a series of TikTok videos. Briefly News reported that people had jokes about how bad one teen's isiZulu was.

A TikTok video shows a kid's progress in learning IsiZulu, and people had jokes about how far she's come. Image: lungileluluzenda

Source: TikTok

The girl's progression since the previous article received over 82,000 likes. There were also more than 2 000 comments as people discussed whether the kid was improving.

Mum continuing to teach daughter isiZulu goes TikTok viral

A mum and daughter on TikTok, @lungileluluzenda, are keeping track of their Isizulu lessons. The teenage daughter is slowly making progress, and one of their latest videos proves it. Watch the video below:

SA reviews daughter's isiZulu progress in TikTok video series

Many people have been invested in watching the young girl learn to speak her home language. The mom and daughter have been doing videos of the isiZulu lessons. Read what online users had to say:

Thandiwe

"I love how she’s trying yazi. In no time she’ll be super fluent & confident in the language.

Zakhele_Jozin

"When iI have a bad day iIjust come to ur account and start."

maKunene

"Mommy I applaud you. I would be rolling when she finished 'yisho konke'."

It’s _Sam

"Yoh why did I hear Chinese at first?"

thandyy2508misshearts

"She's trying though."

Online users enjoy language-learning TikTok videos

Many people like to see others learn different languages. Netizens are often excited when they see someone learn quickly.

