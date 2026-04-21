Radio personality Anele Mdoda finally unlocked her X (formerly Twitter) following the wave of backlash on the platform

This, after her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa, was embroiled in a high-profile corruption scandal, which led to Mdoda being dragged into the controversy by association

In response to her sudden return to their timelines, the X users targeted the media mogul and demanded accountability for her supposed role in the case

Anele Mdoda unlocked her X page. Images: Anele

Source: Twitter

Anele Mdoda has officially unlocked her X account and returned to many people's timelines following a wave of intense public backlash on the platform.

The celebrated radio personality locked her profile earlier in April 2026 after her husband, businessman Bonelela "Buzza" Mgudlwa, was implicated in a high-profile Special Tribunal ruling concerning R14 million in irregular COVID-19 PPE contracts.

The Special Tribunal recently ruled that two COVID-19 PPE contracts, linked to a company co-owned by Mgudlwa, were invalid and unlawful, ordering him to repay the profits personally.

The public outcry was swift, with many X users targeting Anele for her husband's alleged business dealings. Many slammed the renowned broadcaster's cryptic "jokes," arguing that her attempt to use humour to deflect from the scandal was both insensitive and poorly timed.

The backlash intensified as critics dug up her previous posts about accountability and government transparency, labelling her current behaviour as hypocritical.

In response to the backlash, Anele temporarily locked her profile, restricting her page and posts to only those who follow her, to avoid the malicious commentary.

Despite her husband's public statement that his apparent shady business dealings occurred years before their marriage, with even her friend Sizwe Dhlomo defending her, the court of public opinion remained unconvinced.

For many, her return to social media without directly addressing the situation with a formal statement felt like an attempt to "tweet through the drama," leading to more calls for accountability rather than the lighthearted banter she is known for.

Anele Mdoda unlocked her X (formerly Twitter) page following the backlash she received over her husband's PPC scandal. Image: Anele

Source: Twitter

Social media roasts Anele Mdoda

It wasn't long after she unlocked her account that trolls took notice and proceeded to roast her, with many saying they neither forgave her nor gotten over her behaviour from weeks prior. Read some of the comments below.

SenzoNdlanzi declared:

"We are coming for her!"

ross_rori said:

"@Anele, you deserve jail time for association with criminals and benefiting illegally."

ChrisExcel102 laughed:

"Anele has unlocked her account; she thinks we’ve moved on."

poster4k wrote:

"She doesn’t know our hate is long-term."

_i_innocent reacted:

"She thinks the PPE tender came with immunity."

BeeCharles6 said:

"She'd better be ready, it's about to go down."

boka2moso responded:

"She thinks we can forget our tax money that quickly."

Tremendous_Paix demanded accountability:

"She must tell us about the COVID-19 PPE tender contract."

Online users slammed Anele Mdoda after unlocking her X account over her husband's corruption scandal. Image: Anele

Source: Twitter

Anele Mdoda celebrates wedding anniversary

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda and her husband celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Despite the mounting backlash linked to her hubby's past business dealings, the media personality did not shy away from celebrating their union.

Source: Briefly News