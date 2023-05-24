One loving mom has TikTok users amused as she gave people a look into her child's home isiZulu lessons

In the video, the young girl was trying to read a simple sentence in her home language and could not handle it

Online users had hilarious commentary after seeing the child go through the most to read isiZulu

A video of a mother trying to sharpen her child's isiZulu went viral. The TikTok was hilarious, and the student butchered her mother tongue.

A Mzansi mom is desperate for her kid to speak isiZulu perfectly. Image:@lungileluluzenda

Source: TikTok

People were thoroughly amused after seeing the young girl struggle to read in isiZulu. TikTok users had jokes as they watched the kid do her best.

Shaky IsiZulu lessons have TikTok users laughing

@lungileluluzenda posted a video of her daughter trying to read "I have a dog" in isiZulu, "nginenja", but she couldn't. At some point, the kid says, "nje ninja". Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused, and TikTok gets over 100k likes

People are always fascinated by black kids who can barely speak vernac. Many joked about how they thought she was not even reading isiZulu.

Mornings & Brunch commented:

"I am a ninja, I have a ninja "

Syabonga Nkomo eMsin commented:

"I HAVE BEEN SHOUTING 'NGINENJA!!!'"

Mbali Queencess_Mntambo commented:

"I died at the beginning ‍♀️'njeh ninja.'"

SdudlaEsithandayo commented:

'Ngi inja” no marn I can’t breathe."

peni_m commented:

"You’re so patient, God bless your soul "

kysh_niamante commented:

"I thought she’s learning Chinese/Korean."

