A video on TikTok showed a man who went to a mall in a township to test a theory that there was overconsumption of alcohol

The man shared his visit to a Gauteng mall to investigate the frequency of liquor stores in the area dedicated to family shopping

South Africans were shocked after the creator posted the results that he saw after exploring the large shopping centre

In a video on TikTok, a man showed people that there was an obvious sign of rampant drinking in South Africa. The man decided to explore a mall in the township, and he took note of how many places there were to buy alcohol.

A man showed the number of liquor stores in a kasi mall. Image: @the_entries

Source: UGC

The video that the man shared on 19 March 2026 received a lot of attention. People shared their thoughts on the number of alcohol stores in one area.

In a video on TikTok by @the_entries a man said that people need to know that there's a liquor store at each mall with five entrances, and each of them has a liquor store. The man tested the claim, and he showed that it was true. Each entrance had a liquor store just a few meters away from the door, in some cases, both inside and outside the entrance. He found Pick'n Pay liquor stores and other popular ones. One that stood out was a Game Liquor store as viewers pointed it out. Watch the video below:

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So Africa divided over frequency of liquor stores

Many people were not impressed by the video that proved how popular liquor stores are. Read the comments people left below:

South Africans shared their thoughts on drinking culture in townships. Image: Marc Hoberman

Source: Getty Images

lerato_emm asked:

"GAME LIQUOR? 😭 Never have I ever. "

Tammy wrote:

"This is the first time I’ve ever seen a Game Liquor."

miss Bee@Bev said:

"Gate 1 has a liquor store and two of them, but you won't notice."

Jx shared:

"This is not ok. Alcohol is a huge problem in our country."

Sir_Tlotlego remarked:

"This is sad'. What's sad about this? Give us clear reasons. And don't include book stores in your statement, we read online."

Semaki M-tee Mosehla shared:

"Mamelodi is one of the biggest townships with a good revenue. It's just business."

fentse | Digital Diary🌸 added:

"Entrance 1 : has Liquor City and just outside that entrance, there’s Boxer Liquor."

Kamageba Lungie argued:

"In all fairness, each of these liquor stores has its main store. Obviously, if there's a Pick'n Pay, chances are there will be a Pick'n Pay liquor. It's just business. unlike if all the liquor shops were pick n pay liquor. then it would be disturbing. I don't know if I'm making sense."

IAm added:

"😭Growing up, I only thought about the phrase "something's in the water" as related to actual access to water. I'm 30, and something's in the water, everywhere😭😂. Full circle, I think."

Other Briefly News stories about drinking

A TikTok video showed residents who were looting a beer truck that was in an accident on the road.

People were amused by a young lady who tricked her grandmother using fake alcohol.

South Africans shared their thoughts on following a controversial stat over how much locals spend on booze in a year video.

Source: Briefly News