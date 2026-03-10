A video showing people looting a truck full of alcohol in Langa, Cape Town, has gone viral after being posted on X

The authenticity of the footage has not been confirmed, and details about the incident remain scarce

The clip has sparked nationwide debate about crime, poverty, and South Africans’ relationship with alcohol

A video showing people looting a truck full of alcohol in Langa, Cape Town, has gone viral after being posted on X

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — A video circulating online showing a group of people looting a truck carrying alcohol in Langa on 10 March 2026, has shocked and sparked outrage among South Africans on social media

The footage, posted by crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee on his X account, has quickly gone viral, sparking widespread discussion and criticism among South Africans.

While the video has attracted significant attention, the authenticity of the footage has not been independently confirmed, and details about the incident remain scarce.

Looting is a crime

Unlawful looting is a serious criminal offence in South Africa, punishable under both common law and statutory provisions. Looting not only constitutes theft but can also involve additional crimes such as vandalism, trespassing, and public violence, which escalate the severity of the offence. Woolworths looter Mbuso Moloi was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, suspended for five years. Moloi was filmed looting from a store during the July unrest in 2021 and putting the goods in his Mercedes-Benz.

South Africans slam alcohol looters

Social media users have been drawn into debates about the broader state of the country, with many highlighting concerns over crime and societal challenges, while others have criticised what they see as a cultural overreliance on alcohol.

See the video here:

@SegodiTlour commented:

"Please don’t come here and blame unemployment, tell me how is this going to feed their families? We need to take accountability."

@Bet38961207 asked:

"Are we going to defend them by saying they suffer from the poverty of not having alcohol?"

@Kgotacokhai said:

"'People are hungry.' For as long as we make excuses for crime, this will be the norm."

@RajenN2107 stated:

"·All over the country, the same issue. In July 2021, the police did nothing, so they will continue with the free looting."

@IsheSvosve wrote:

"The solution is to cover the alcohol load with books. They will run away; we know they have a phobia of reading books."

People loot a Savannah truck

In a similar incident, a video of people looting a truck carrying bottles of Savannah went viral. The clip caught people happily looting the truck, not caring about being caught on camera committing an offence. Multiple people appeared on camera carrying up to four six packs of the cider. The delivery truck in the background was tilted and looked like it had been involved in an accident. People took to the comments section to voice their disappointment and criticise their actions.

People in KZN went on a rampage of looting during the July 2021 unrest.

Source: Getty Images

