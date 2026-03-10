A group of fast-food employees sparked a massive debate on social media after a video of their tense confrontation with management went viral

The video, which showed the workers standing outside a shopping centre in Berea after abandoning their shift, was shared on X

Social media users were left divided, with many expressing shock over the alleged monthly salaries, while others debated the thin profit margins in the retail sector

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Johannesburg restaurant workers placed tools down and demanded answers about their salary issues. Image: izusek

Source: Getty Images

A viral video capturing restaurant employees confronting their management sparked a conversation around fair pay and worker rights.

The clip was shared on X by user @KingMntungwa on 9 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining nearly 98K views and nearly 100 comments from viewers who debated about the retail industry and the minimum wage in Mzansi.

The employees were standing outside in a shopping centre in Berea with the restaurant visible in the background. The workers were seen complaining to an individual who appeared to be in management.

Employees confront management over low salaries

During the exchange, the management personnel noted that she had previously instructed the staff to approach her to solve any payment discrepancies. According to X user @KingMntungwa’s caption, the worker allegedly earns as little as R2,000 per month.

Watch the X video here.

SA debates about survival wages

The mention of a R2,000 salary left many social media users in shock, with many calling the amount unreasonable and impossible to live on in the current economy. Some pointed out that the cost-of-living forces citizens to accept any salary just to survive. One viewer, however, took a more analytic turn. He explained that even large retailers like Shoprite were making small profits, even though they make millions in turnover.

Viewers were disturbed by the R2,000 salary news. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @FreddyVenter commented:

"It's called supply and demand. If they don't like it, they can save up, study, get more income, and if they still cannot get their own Steers, they can build up generational wealth like many have done before them, some for 1000s of years."

User @Sanele_Maserati said:

"Retail margins are so tight. I learnt that from FMCG retail. You will see Shoprite making 300 million in revenue per month, only to find that they will keep 10% of that, and the rest is gone. One litre of milk is sold for R18,99, but the cost of it is R12,99, and we still need to factor in operating costs."

User @shonuf101 added:

"The biggest challenge with all these brands is that they are more focused on getting the franchisees in, and how they treat their employees is none of their business. They only react when there's bad publicity from the staff being baited."

User @streetmyth_ shared:

"The economy of Ramaphosa will leave you with no choice."

User @KeshnerNtiyiso commented:

"KFC workers earn R5k, and KFC is a big franchise. People are suffering out there, my bro."

User @AfsanaDionisia said:

"R2K? Hayi, that's unreasonable 😭!"

3 Briefly News articles about restaurant employees

A restaurant waiter moved a bride-to-be to tears after serenading her with a beautiful melody, backed by her colleagues, during her bridal shower held at their establishment.

A waiter got emotional after a customer tipped him R10 000 to show appreciation for his excellent service, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Popular domestic worker Laiza, The Mop Driver, unsettled many social media users after pulling an angry customer prank on unsuspecting waiters at Spur restaurant.

Source: Briefly News