A kind gesture from a waiter at a fast food establishment and her colleagues directed towards a lady on her celebratory day left Mzansi touched

The hun shared her video on the video streaming platform TikTok, receiving blessings from many members of the online community

Some called for her employer to realise how special she was, while others were keen on visiting the restaurant

Mzansi showered a KZN restaurant waiter with praise after hearing her beautiful voice. Image: @nozibusisomtheth6

A young lady with a golden voice made a bride-to-be emotional after she sang for her as she celebrated becoming Mrs.

The waitress shared her video on TikTok under her user handle @nozibusisomtheth6, and it went viral, attracting over 331K views and 41K likes.

The moving gesture by the waiter

The clip starts with the waitress singing a popular isiZulu celebratory song, moving toward the bride-to-be and her friends. Her colleagues back her up, and the restaurant patrons join in as others take out their phones to record the emotional bride.

Watch the video below:

SA calls for the waiter to be recognised

Over 1.1K online community members thanked the waiter for making the lady's bridal shower extra special. Some promised to visit the restaurant to see her in action, and others called for her manager to give her a raise.

User @Lisa said:

"Mr Brown is about to full because we're coming. We just want this beautiful soul to sing for us❤️🤭😭."

User @ThembyTeeCeeCele shared:

"You deserve a raise cz sonke sobe sifuna wena manje 🤞🏾❤️."

User @stufu💞noted:

"You deserve promotion abantu bazoza lapho ngoba befuna ukubona wena 🥰🥰."

User @Mrs MG❤️ asked:

"No, guys where are you located, sisi? I really want you to sing for me, also 🥰you're doing this with a pure heart."

User @Motloungomosehlana added:

"She started a trend that is going to be done at different restaurants 🥰🥰🥰🥰... May God bless you abundantly."

User @Sego👑said:

"Her singing, her spirit 🥰😍 we love you siyi country my darling."

Cape Town waiter receives R10k tip from customer

In another Briefly News article, a restaurant server could not believe his eyes after a customer tipped him with R10 000 to show appreciation for his excellent service.

The post left social media users touched, thanking the gentleman for his kind gesture.

