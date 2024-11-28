One young lady flexed how much her man spent on her, and people were left with mixed reactions

In the clip, she showed off her brand-new phone that cost R64k, and it gained massive traction on social media

The online community reacted as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

A woman showed off how her gent went all out for her, and the video left many people's tongues wagging online.

Woman's bae spends R65K on her

The hun, who goes under the TikTok handle @liyzanyathi, gave viewers a glimpse into her life. The young lady shared that her man spent R64596 on her brand new iPhone 16 pro max in a day, and she went on to show it off.

@liyzanyathi's video sparked a massive buzz, and it quickly went on to become a hit on TikTok, with many people questioning the price and hun's lifestyle, with one person saying the following in the comments:

"Buying a phone that covers 4-5 months rent is diabolical."

The clip gathered loads of views and thousands of likes and comments within a few days of publication.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with mixed feelings

Many people took to the comments section to voice out their opinions on the woman's R64k phone, saying:

Tehiel4zn said:

"R64k for a phone is crazy."

Nicolas Chetty added:

"Money is nothing when it comes to the person you love."

Ke Prime wrote:

"Over paid for a pro max haikona. That’s if all this is even genuine… I mean, we’re shown the price tag, which, to me, is not make sure already."

Uhhmkat gushed:

"Love to see girls win."

Bongani Khuzeni commented:

"R64k. Where did you buy that phone? A light robbery."

Woman shows off iPhone, car and cash from dad

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman showed people that she loves to get spoiled. In a TikTok post, the lady compiled the various treats she's had thanks to her father.

The pictures of the young woman's soft life received thousands of likes. Online users were fascinated to see how close the woman was to her dad. In a TikTok video, a woman @mogirl_pabi shows that even though her dad is not the richest man, he always takes care of her.

