A lady showed off how much fun she had at the Umgowo Adult event in a TikTok video making rounds online

The clip caught many's attention, leaving netizens amazed by how the babe amused herself at the event

South Africans reacted to the stunner's footage as they took to the comments to express their thoughts

One woman in Durban shocked the nation by flexing all the cool things she did at the Umgowo Adult event, leaving many people envious and amazed.

A woman showed off how much fun she had at the Umgowo Adult Event, sparking interest in SA. Image: @anita_khuzwayo

Umgowo Adult event stuns South Africans

A lady gave viewers a glimpse into one of the best times of her life, and Mzansi peeps loved it. She posted a video on TikTok with the social media handle @anita_khuzwayo, unveiling her wonderful time spent playing various games like a child.

The woman who attended the Umgowo Adult event enjoyed herself along with her loved ones on the jumping castle, water slide, and so much more.

She expressed the following while taking to her comments section:

"We definitely need this from time to time."

The footage entertained many, capturing the attention of online users. It went on to become a hit on Tiktok, arousing people's interest in the event.

Watch the wholesome video of the hun having fun below:

Mzansi shows interest in the Umgowo Adult event

South Africans were intrigued by the woman's content, with many rushing to the comments section to ask questions while others gushed over her fun time.

Tumi_Thuli expressed:

"JHB, where can I get such a wholesome event."

Gee-gee said:

"For this to happen in Cape Town. Life has sucked since they closed down Ratanga."

CapCity_Cinderella wrote:

"Look how happy you guys are. Adults do need kiddies' games."

MbalysKy replied:

"Yoooh, this needs to come to JHB ASAP."

Bontlemakhathe commented

"Bathong as adults, this is needed."

Luus.m shared:

"I need this!"

Adults on jumping castle leave Mzansi amused

