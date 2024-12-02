A video of Uncle Waffles dancing caught people's attention, as the camera was cleverly positioned to highlight her bust

The 24-year-old Swazi native is no stranger to body-shaming remarks, having previously had to address allegations about being transgender

Social media users quickly shared their thoughts and commented that she appeared to have undergone some medical procedure

Social media users were curious about Uncle Waffles' bust, which she appeared to flaunt subtly in her recent video. The Amapiano music star has left many wondering whether her bust is natural or if she has undergone cosmetic surgery.

Uncle Waffles had people asking themselves if she had any medical procedure done to enhance her bust. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

The video that sparked it all

A Twitter (X) user named @Maluda012 shared a short video of the 24-year-old artist, and the reactions from Tweeps were quite inquisitive and harsh. Many commented that she might have undergone a medical procedure to enhance her bust area.

Tweeps held no punches

Around the year 2022, the rumour mill was on overdrive that the Swazi native was transgender. That’s just one of the challenges she’s faced in her career.

@alferzw added:

"Finally, she got rid of that flat chest."

@ZGoashu commented:

"She did a some work this one, it's what she is trying to show us."

@AfroVellie added:

"Bye to flat tities."

@CyrpoSayaaa wrote:

"So, it's true that she's a man? A real uncle?"

@Chidimmaibe came to Uncle Waffle's defense by stating that she wore a push-up bra.

"It has been over 3 years, and it's a push-up corset, so, of course, something will come out."

What to know about Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles is one of the trending DJs on the internet. Her mixing skills have caught the eye of notable artists like Drake, who acknowledged her as his favourite SA DJ. She is the DJ who has become a favourite for most people, thanks to her exceptional mixing skills and dance moves that keep her fans entertained.

Inno Morolong talked about her cosmetic surgeries

In related news, Briefly News reported that Inno Morolong has shared more details about her cosmetic procedures. The reality TV star, who is always in the media for the wrong reasons, opened up about the surgeries.

The Diamonds & Dolls star does not hide the fact that she has gone under the knife to get her banging body. Speaking during a tell-all interview on Just Skin Deep?

