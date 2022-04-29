Uncle Waffles is topping the trends list after body-shamers trolled her for having small breasts and claimed that she's a transgender

The stunning Amapiano DJ's real fans jumped to her defence and shared that she has always been a girl and even shared snaps of the younger version of Waffles

Uncle Waffles has been dragged on social media a couple of times since she became a household DJ in the yanos scene but she's still going strong

Uncle Waffles is trending after being body-shamed by vicious trolls. The haters alleged that the young Amapiano DJ is a transgender.

Some naysayers roasted the size of her breasts for being too small but her real stans jumped to her defence. The Tanzania hitmaker is topping the trends list as the trolls sparked a huge debate around body-shaming celebrities.

Peeps have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on body-shaming. Many people on the timeline shared that Uncle Waffles has always been a girl. Some even shared snaps of the stunner when she was a kid.

@Leboh_ said:

"Y’all are doing to Uncle Waffles what y’all did Ciara in the 2000s and that’s not okay."

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"This transgender rumour about Uncle Waffles is just a body-shaming narrative that is just being pushed for whatever reasons."

@_ShaunKeyz commented:

"Celebrities can't live in peace, someone on Facebook woke up and decided to tell everyone that Uncle Waffles is a transgender."

@Maqhawe_Ngubane said:

"You guys are being unnecessarily vile to that Uncle Waffles kid. She’s just a child making big big moves man, please let her be. Imagine being 21 and having to deal with internet bullies, nxi."

@RealMrumaDrive added:

"Stop the hate on Uncle Waffles."

Mzansi seemingly already over Uncle Waffles

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is already over DJ Uncle Waffles, it seems. The stunning lady trended recently over her dance moves when she's behind the DJ booth.

She has been posting videos of herself busting mad moves while DJing. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they're now tired of the same moves. They also claimed that the star is always dancing to Adiwele by Young Stunna and Kabza De Small in all her clips, according to ZAlebs.

They were reacting to another video of the star which was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many shared that her style is now "boring".

