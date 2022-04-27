Kay Yarms trended on social media when trolls dragged her for allegedly dating an "ashy and dirty guy" after Musa Khawula posted a snap of the couple

The haters shaded the stunner for not knowing her worth and dating someone who is not a perfect match for her, adding that Flacko is an "ugly" guy

The media personality's real fans took to Musa's comment section and defended Kay Yarms and praised her for loving her man despite Mzansi's disapproval

Kay Yarms has been dragged on social media after a snaps of the stunner with her boyfriend surfaced online. Many of the digital content creator's haters roasted her for dating a man named Flacko.

Kay Yarms has been dragged for dating an "ugly" guy. Image: @kay.yarms

Source: Instagram

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and posted a snap of the gorgeous media personality with her boo, Flacko. Many trolls took to Musa's timeline and claimed that Flacko is not a good match with Kay Yarms.

Trolls shaded Flacko and shared that he looked "ashy and dirty" in the pic Musa posted on his timeline. Seeing all the hate she was receiving, Kay's fans defended her from the trolls.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Kay Yarms managed to help the whole country with a dawn that makes you glow and moisturised for 24 hours but she couldn’t help her own boyfriend."

@angie_benjie said:

"As a woman, the more people disapprove of my man the more I love him and Kay Yarms is doing just that. Samthandi."

@TriciaVanKlein commented:

"Been looking at Kay Yarms' guy since izolo. I don't see the ugly or the ashy enikhuluma ngayo."

@KholuMakoae wrote:

"Musa freed Kay Yarms... She has posted him freely in the public stories."

@CozminoNtsomi added:

"Kay Yarms likes them ashy and dirty."

