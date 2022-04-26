Mihlali Ndamase's personal information and contact details were allegedly leaked by entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula, on social media

Mzansi Twitter users dragged Musa for apparently posting a receipt with the stunner's personal details while chasing a juicy story about her cheating ways

Musa's name has been topping the trends list since Monday evening and some shared that his tweet with Mihlali's contact details was deleted after it was reported to Twitter

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has been accused of leaking Mihlali Ndamase's personal information. The stunning influencer's email address, home address and telephone number were allegedly posted online on Monday evening, 25 April.

Mihlali Ndamase's personal information was allegedly leaked by a blogger. Image: @mihlalii_n

Mzansi social media users took to social media to call the blogger out for what he did. Many shared that he should have thought about her safety before posting the juicy story he was doing about her.

Some tweeps shared that the receipts Musa Khawula posted with the media personality's contact details were immediately deleted after it was reported to Twitter authorities. Peeps advised Mihlali Ndamase to take legal action again Musa.

@PutinSideChick wrote:

"Musa failed to draw the line. A juicy story over a woman's safety - make it make sense. Mihlali should make sure that heads roll."

@Bunny782874581 said:

"And people on here are not seeing anything wrong with that? Like we are in South Africa for crying out loud."

@Nto_SA5 asked:

"What was his intentions by posting her details? Was it for people to victimise her coz she allegedly slept with that married man?"

@NjabuB_ wrote:

"It was reported and got removed."

@102000Zz commented:

"She needs to take legal action, Musa must be taught a lesson."

@Thokozani_MM added:

"That was really bad!! Now she’s forced to change her number and probably relocate."

