Mihlali Ndamase trended on social media late on Monday, 18 April when she got dragged for not getting any love from her superstar crush Drake

Mihlali was roasted by her naysayers after the Toosie Slide hitmaker gave Unce Waffles another huge shout out on his official Instagram account

Some social media users even accused Mihlali of being a slay queen and suggested that Drake is not into such women hence he's giving all his attention to the young Amapiano DJ

Mihlali Ndamase got dragged on social media after Drake showed major love to Uncle Waffles again on Monday, 18 April. Mihlali publicly admitted to having a crush on Drake but the Canadian rapper is giving all his attention to the young Amapiano DJ.

When Drake and Uncle Waffles topped the trends list on the day, a troll decided to drag Mihlali's name into the mix. The hater roasted Mihlali Ndamase for not getting any attention from the world-renowned superstar.

Other social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the troll's views on the matter. Many agreed with the hater and also roasted Mihlali.

@rinitymokoka said:

"That's how it rolls. I'm crushing on Mihlali, she's crushing on Drake. Then Drake is crushing on Waffles."

@Hellothisgirl1 commented:

"Shame Mihlali ain't all that. The world is a wild place."

@wenza_dude said:

"Drake is after talented women only."

@Lejaka1 wrote:

"Does Drake even know who Mihlali is?"

@KeModisi added:

"Drake is not in to slay queens. Mihlali can wait for her time with jolof rice gang."

Drake gives Uncle Waffles another major shout out

In related news, Briefly News reported that Drake has again took to social media to give Uncle Waffles another shout-out. The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a clip of the Mzansi stunner on his Instagram stories on Monday, 18 April.

The excited DJ took to Twitter to share with Mzansi how excited she was after getting some more love from the superstar. Waffle shared that she screamed for about 10 minutes when she saw the clip on Drake's timeline. The Amapiano DJ wrote:

"Drake just mentioned me on his story."

Drake and Uncle Waffles' names topped the trends list on Twitter after he mentioned her name again on his posts. Mzansi peeps believe that the Canadian rapper is in love with Waffles.

