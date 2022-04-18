Uncle Waffles has taken to social media to share that Drake gave her another huge shout out on his Instagram Stories on Monday, 18 April

This is the second time this year that the Canadian world-renowned rapper has showed love to the South African Amapiano DJ

Uncle Waffles shared that she screamed for 10 minutes when Drake posted her video DJing and Mzansi thinks Drake is in love with her

Drake has again taken to social media to give Uncle Waffles another shout out. The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a clip of the Mzansi stunner on his Instagram stories on Monday, 18 April.

Drake gave Uncle Waffles another shout out. Image: @champagnepapi, @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

The excited DJ took to Twitter to share with Mzansi how excited she was after getting some more love from the superstar. Waffle shared that she screamed for about 10 minutes when she saw the clip on Drake's timeline. The Amapiano DJ wrote:

"Drake just mentioned me on his story."

Drake and Uncle Waffles' names are topping the trends list on Twitter after he mentioned her name again on his posts. Mzansi peeps believe that the Canadian rapper is in love with Waffles.

@_tshwarelo04 said:

"He is in love."

@Peter_luyolo wrote:

"Drake when he meets Uncle Waffles, na man, he’s really into you."

@imLeftoncook commented:

"We know what he wants, if it's gonna boost your career, just give it to him, babez."

@DustieNebrenko said:

"Play hard to get and just like the story and move on. We men like women who play hard to get."

@effort_maguta added:

"He wants to eat some Waffles."

Drake gives Uncle Waffles a shout out

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles had her fans and followers smiling from ear to ear after her recent Instagram live. The talented DJ took to Instagram live to interact with her fans and followers and sample some music from her upcoming EP.

During the Instagram live, Drake, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest rappers of our time, joined the live. The Hotline Bling rapper even gave the Mzansi star a shout out, saying she is a top DJ, and her sound is hot. He wrote:

"Top DJ Top Sound Uncle Waffles."

The incident sent shockwaves all across Mzansi. Peeps took to social media to also show some love and appreciation to Uncle Waffles.

