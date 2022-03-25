Top South African DJ Uncle Waffles had Mzansi gushing over her after international star Drake joined her Instagram live

Not only did the God's Plan rapper join Uncle Waffles' live stream, but he also gave her a shout out to show that he was enjoying the music

Uncle Waffles started trending on social media as fans showered her with praises for her good work

Uncle Waffles had her fans and followers smiling from ear to ear after her recent Instagram live. The talented DJ took to Instagram live to interact with her fans and followers and sample some music from her upcoming EP.

Drake joined Uncle Waffles' Instagram live and said she is a top DJ. Image: @unclewaffles_ and Getty Images

During the Instagram live, Drake, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest rappers of our time, joined the live. The Hotline Bling rapper even gave the Mzansi star a shout out, saying she is a top DJ, and her sound is hot. He wrote:

"Top DJ Top Sound Uncle Waffles"

The incident sent shockwaves all across Mzansi. Peeps took to social media to also show some love and appreciation to Uncle Waffles.

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"So guys Drake ignored abo Bonang who even went to the US closer to him and hyped Uncle waffles on IG."

@allthingsgreyy commented:

"Even Drake knows Uncle Waffles is the next big thing."

@mmrangym noted:

"Drake really joined uncle waffles live and commented, we really didn’t know how to act."

