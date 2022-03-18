EFF leader Julius Malema seems to be beyond excited that Tbo Touch will be returning to Metro FM to host the afternoon drive show

The politician took to social media to dedicate a post to the radio personality for bagging one of the biggest radio deals that Mzansi has seen

Tbo Touch caught wind of the shoutout from Malema and took to his own social media to gush about being recognised by Juju

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Julius Malema has declared himself a major fan of Tbo Touch's radio segments. The political figure took some time to share his excitement about the radio host finally returning to Metro FM after almost six years.

Julius Malema has shared a touching post to congratulate Tbo Touch on his revamped gig at Metro FM. Image: Getty Images and @iamtbotouch

Source: Getty Images

Tbo Touch is one of the most congratulated people in Mzansi this past week. While positive messages were flooding in, Julius Malema made sure to slip his piece into the mix.

TimesLIVE reports that Tbo Touch is set to take over the Afternoon Drive show from Sphe and Naves, returning to Metro FM right where he left off six years ago. Touch not only has people raving because of his return but because Mzansi has caught wind of how much the radio station is offering him.

After catching wind of the EFF leader's tweet, Tbo Touch headed over to his Twitter to repost and share just how much the kind words from Julius mean to him. He wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"From my mouth to God, thank you @Julius_S_Malema the Commander in Chief. This is the highest endorsement ever and I salute YOU. OMG, you pinned the tweet."

@thabisomashish1 said:

"This is a season of winning. Let's pick each other along the way, Let's win champions."

@LadyMcMame wrote:

"He's always supported you, love to see it."

@thaphelotp14 tweeted:

"Back by popular demand!!! Can't wait Commander of Radio."

@KagisoSedikwe commented:

"Dear 1st of April we are waiting patiently. What time to be alive. God knew it was time to be back on the airwave. 2022 year of winning."

Metro FM announces new lineup featuring Tbo Touch and Khutso Theledi, Mzansi excited about the changes

Briefly News reported that Metro FM has announced its new line-up. The new voices the station has added on top of the talent it has will be heard from 1 April.

The SABC took to social media to reveal the biggest commercial radio station's line-up. As expected, Tbo Touch will take over the afternoon drive slot from SPHEctacular and DJ Naves.

Lerato Kganyago will be joined by Idols SA presenter ProVerb on the midday show and MoFlava will co-host the breakfast show with former YFM presenter Khutso Theledi.

Source: Briefly News