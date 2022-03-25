Nasty C had his fans on the edge when he announced the release of his new single Can't Imagine along with a snippet of the song

The Def Jam artist shared that the track will drop this Friday and the teaser of the song had many of his fans going cray-cray

The stans shared that they are happy the Bookoo Bucks hitmaker has gone back to rapping on hard beats after he dropped a heartbreak single for lovers in the month of love, February

Nasty C is back. The star took to social media to announce that he's releasing new music on Friday, 25 March.

The rapper shared a teaser of the banging track titled Can't Imagine on his socials. The Bookoo Bucks hitmaker's new track has a bouncing beat that will have many bopping their heads.

Taking to Instagram, the Def Jam signee let Mzansi know what's about to go down. The short snippet of the song had his fans on the edge. He captioned his post:

"NEW MUSIC TOMORROW!! PRE-SAVE LINK IN MY BIO."

The star's stans took to his comment section to share how excited they are now that he's back rapping on hard beats. The star was sort of singing in his last song about heartbreak titled Stalling.

officiallymicayla commented:

"Yaaaaaaayyyyyyy, now I'm happy. This made my day."

complaints.dep.artment wrote:

"King of SA Hip Hop."

lonarchodi said:

"I’m so excited ah."

yournotmario commented:

"Keep these hits coming dawg."

bail_kay__ wrote:

"Zulu at it again."

reincorn_sia added:

"This is the real old Nasty we always wanted to hear."

