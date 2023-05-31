Famous South African influencer and club hostess Inno Morolong has shared more details about her cosmetic procedures

The Diamond & Dolls star said she had three procedures done, including a 360 BBL, liposuction and a tummy tuck

Speaking about the costs, Morolong said the procedures cost roughly R50K and she paid for everything for herself

Inno Morolong has shared more details about her cosmetic procedures. The reality TV star who is always in the media for the wrong reasons opened up about the surgeries.

Inno Morolong has opened up about her cosmetic procedures. Image: @innomrolong

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong talks about her 360 cosmetic surgeries and what prompted her to have it

The Diamonds & Dolls star does not hide the fact that she has gone under the knife to get her banging body.

Speaking during a tell-all interview on Just Skin Deep? Inno Morolong said she decided to have surgery because she wanted her pre-baby body back. Morolong said she had three surgeries which are a 360 BBL, liposuction and a tummy tuck.

The controversial media personality said she did not follow the Turkey trend like other socialites but she had her surgeries in South Africa.

She added that the entire eight-hour procedure cost her around R50K and no man paid for it. She said she save for a few months to get the money for the surgery.

Inno Morolong on going under the knife again

The 29-year-old stunner said she has no regrets about her decision to go under the knife. She told the Daily Sun that she wants to go back again and have a breast lift and fix her arms. She said:

"I don't wanna lie, this is the best thing I have done for myself. They said tattoos are addictive, and I'm like no, surgery is."

