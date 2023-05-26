Inno Morolong has been accused of hitting Durban's club hostess, Olwethu Magudumana, with a glass bottle on the head

Magudumana opened an assault case against the Diamonds and Dolls star, and police are looking for her

Mzansi dragged Inno Morolong after seeing the video showing the horrific injuries Olwethu allegedly sustained

Olwethu Magudumana and Mzansi said they want Inno Morolong to be jailed after the alleged assault. Image: @innomorolong and @olwehh

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong allegedly hit Durban's hostess Olwethu Magudumana with a glass bottle in the wee hours of Monday morning, and she opened an assault case.

According to Sunday World, Magudumana claimed that she was assaulted by the Diamonds and Dolls star when they were both at a Sandton club. Apparently, Inno didn't want to pay her bill, and Olwethu moved from her table to overhear what was going on at Inno's table.

Olwethu claimed she didn't do anything to upset the club hostess, but she attacked her, saying she was filming her.

Olwethu Mgaudumana opens an assault case against Inno Morolong

The news report further said the injuries were severe, and Olwethu opened a case. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that assault charges were pressed, but Inno has yet to be arrested.

By the looks of things, Magudumana is determined to get justice, as she claimed she would not follow the steps of Inno's other "victims".

“When I went to the police station, the police said they have to arrest her because many other girls who are her victims go to the police station to lay charges and later drop them because she speaks to them on the side."

Inno Morolong denies assaulting Olwethu Magudumana

Inno reportedly said the assault allegations were just gossip trying to smear her name. She claimed she didn't put her hands on Olwethu and only focused on her duties as the club host at the Sandton club.

"I was there on Sunday because I was hosting. There was never a bottle, no champagne and everybody saw that, that is why I have been quiet," reported Sunday World.

Mzansi livid after Inno Morolong allegedly assaulted Olwethu Magudumana

@SaltyEntJuice posted a video of the alleged assault's aftermath. In the clip, Olwethu was inside the paramedics' car while drenched in blood and had a bandage wrapped over her head.

After seeing the video showing Magudumana's gruesome injury, peeps wanted Inno imprisoned. Some said Morolong had broken the law before and gotten away with it.

@Shupi_Kay said:

"Inno needs help."

@yikesyikes16 shared:

She must be jailed before she kills an innocent person. First, it was hit and run, and now this."

@MapuleMaake2 posted:

"Why does she never go to jail vele?"

@Qhawe_lam replied:

"Why is this Inno girl always trending because of violence?"

@BuhleMahlangu14 commented:

"Hai, it’s time Inno gets locked up before she goes live on Instagram and her fans turn this into whatever nonsense."

@LeboKarda wrote:

"I pray and hope Inno Morolong goes to jail for a few months or years so that her head can function properly again."

@iikk_ggoo added:

"That woman is evil "

