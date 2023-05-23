The River fans have labelled Thuso "Cobra" Mokoena the worst father after the latest episode

Morena Mokoena married Angeline in last night's episode and viewers think his father, Thuso, had something to do with it

Fans have now labelled this the worst wedding ever after seeing both the bride and groom's faces throughout

Fans of 'The River' have labelled Thuso Mokoena a horrible human being for forcing his son Mokoena to marry Angie. Image: @preseleychweneyagae @thabiso_ramz

The River had viewers in disbelief after Morena Mokoena (Thabiso Ramotshela), married Angelina (Nokuthula Ledwaba).

Morena's father, Thuso Mokoena, (Presley Chweneyagae)is now seen as the villain by viewers after having his son marry Angie.

According to ZAlebs, the telenovela is currently at its sixth and final season, after getting cancelled. The publication reports that nepotism might be to blame.

"Wedding of the century" infuriates fans after Bontle accepts "bribe"

The 1 Magic TV series held what they dubbed "the wedding of the century". However, for viewers, what they saw last night was far from it.

Morena had to marry Angelina against both of their wills. Efforts to stop the wedding by Mokoena's mother, Bontle, (Tumi Masemola), drew blank after receiving a bribe.

She then allowed her son to marry Angie. Fans were hopeful that his mother would stop the wedding.

The River fans point fingers at Thuso, label him a horrible human being

Viewers had a lot to say about last night's episode.

@TumishoSerumula said:

"I’m so mad at Thuso for it as well. At the same time, Morena let all of this happen, he should have stood up for himself."

@Cyamthanda_ commented:

"The fact that Thuso is showing responsibility, meanwhile in real life he is thereby papgeld that is sending me, shame!!!!"

@mphog33 said:

"My money is on her father being the father of her kid."

@IG_Madam_Angela added:

"The most ridiculous thing."

@mamkete_k said:

"If Morena’s punishment is a preview of the exposing of Angelina’s evil deeds, then I’m here for it!"

@harmony_h06 said:

"Worst storyline ever. I don’t like how it’s playing out."

@YolahJolah added:

"The saddest wedding I've ever witnessed."

@MsKayLee_M said:

"I thought Morena’s mother was gonna save him until she got bribed ka chelete. Ai."

@MzimkhuluZ said:

"I love his acting. Young but very talented, this one."

@khumalo_lenhle said:

"He is so horrible!!"

