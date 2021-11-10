Things have been tense in the Mokoena household for far too long and Rakgadi was not going to let Thuso bully her any longer in The River

Thuso, aka Cobra, has been blaming his aunt for leaving his son unattended during bathtime when he almost drowned

Thuso has apologised too many times but his move last night was Rakgadi's last straw and peeps are so proud of her for teaching him a lesson

One of the spiciest households on 1Magic's The River definitely has to be the Mokoena family. Cobra never fails to bring the drama while the rest of the family covers up his mistakes. Last night his aunt taught him a life lesson he will never forget: never miss with a fed-up Rakgadi.

'The River' fans are laughing at Thuso as they praise Rakgadi for how she handled him. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Presley Chweneyagae does a stellar job at playing Cobra on The River. TimesLIVE reports that he plays the role so well that he won a Royalty Soapie Award in 2020.

Cobra and Ragadi Kedibone have been having a rather rocky relationship in the latest episodes of the show. Thuso just can't seem to forgive his aunt for an accident that took place while she was babysitting his youngest son.

The whole week has shown Cobra bullying Kedibone even after countless apologies. Cobra's friend Charlie had convinced him that Rakgadi tried to drown his son on purpose, so any explanation or apology that Kedibone had fell on deaf ears.

Thuso did the unexpected when he not only laid his hands on his aunt but pulled a gun out on her. At this point, Rakgadi had enough of him and decided to end the disrespect once and for all. She pulled the ultimate badass move and gave Thuso a hiding he will never forget.

As if the sjambok was not enough, she made him sit outside on the porch for the whole of Refilwe to see as he tidied up the mess he made with Rakgadi's clothes.

One thing learnt? Don't play with Kedibone like that.

Viewers on Twitter stood by Rakgadi and shared their thoughts on how she handled her disrespectful nephew.

