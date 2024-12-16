“Did a Great Job”: SA Loves Woman’s R200 Year-End Function Makeup Done at Small Street
- A young woman in Johannesburg shared that she went to Small Street to get her makeup done
- She shared that she visited a makeup artist who charged her R200 to do her makeup for her year-end function
- A few local internet users went to the woman's comment section to compliment her on her beauty
For many, entrusting someone with their makeup is no small matter, as the fear of skin breakouts often keeps them cautious. Yet, defying expectations, a woman chose to get her makeup done at Small Street, which typically garners raised eyebrows.
A face beat at Small Street
Using the TikTok handle @tiisetsokunene, Tiisetso Kunene shared with app users that she went to a makeup artist in Johannesburg's popular Small Street to get her makeup done for her year-end function.
In the comments, Tiisetso, who had her makeup done there before, noted that she paid R200 for the service a man named Mpho provided. She also shared that the theme for the event was summer colours, hence her bold and beautiful eye makeup.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video below:
Small Street makeup wows Mzansi
A few local members of the online community took to the post's comment section to express their interest in the woman's makeup.
Speaking about the makeup artist, @nightwing425 wrote:
"He deserves a sponsorship."
@popuresithole shared compliments:
"You are just a gorgeous lady."
@bekau27 added in the comments:
"Wow, this is fire, and you are beautiful."
@tasmiyah__ said to the young lady:
"Yoh, I'm impressed. They did a great job."
@nahengkoena told the woman:
"Gorgeous, gorgeous girl. You made his job super easy."
@pretty.girl.20241, who was familiar with the makeup artist, shared with the app users:
"Mpho is the best, guys. I always go to him for makeup."
@punky3673 told the public:
"I don't do makeup, but he's going to be the first person to put makeup on my face."
3 other stories about Small Street
- A woman wowed with the bold makeup she had done by a Small Street vendor. However, she received mixed responses from the online community.
- A South African fashion lover was disappointed to see a Small Street vendor selling dupes of Thebe Magugu's creations.
- In a hilarious failed purchase, a young man showed the worn-out shoes he bought after thinking he'd receive a fresh pair of kicks.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za