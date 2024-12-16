A young woman in Johannesburg shared that she went to Small Street to get her makeup done

She shared that she visited a makeup artist who charged her R200 to do her makeup for her year-end function

A few local internet users went to the woman's comment section to compliment her on her beauty

A woman showed the R200 makeup transformation she had done at Small Street. Images: @tiisetsokunene

Source: TikTok

For many, entrusting someone with their makeup is no small matter, as the fear of skin breakouts often keeps them cautious. Yet, defying expectations, a woman chose to get her makeup done at Small Street, which typically garners raised eyebrows.

A face beat at Small Street

Using the TikTok handle @tiisetsokunene, Tiisetso Kunene shared with app users that she went to a makeup artist in Johannesburg's popular Small Street to get her makeup done for her year-end function.

In the comments, Tiisetso, who had her makeup done there before, noted that she paid R200 for the service a man named Mpho provided. She also shared that the theme for the event was summer colours, hence her bold and beautiful eye makeup.

Watch the video below:

Small Street makeup wows Mzansi

A few local members of the online community took to the post's comment section to express their interest in the woman's makeup.

Speaking about the makeup artist, @nightwing425 wrote:

"He deserves a sponsorship."

@popuresithole shared compliments:

"You are just a gorgeous lady."

@bekau27 added in the comments:

"Wow, this is fire, and you are beautiful."

@tasmiyah__ said to the young lady:

"Yoh, I'm impressed. They did a great job."

@nahengkoena told the woman:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous girl. You made his job super easy."

@pretty.girl.20241, who was familiar with the makeup artist, shared with the app users:

"Mpho is the best, guys. I always go to him for makeup."

@punky3673 told the public:

"I don't do makeup, but he's going to be the first person to put makeup on my face."

