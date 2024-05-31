A young woman shared on social media that she went all the way to Small Street in Johannesburg to get her makeup done

While some pay a fortune for good quality makeup skills, the woman only paid R150 for her face beat

The result of the woman's glamourous look highly impressed social media users who wanted the makeup artist's contact details

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman wowed netizens after she got her makeup done at Small Street. Images: @tiisetsokunene

Source: TikTok

A young woman travelled to Johannesburg's Small Street, putting her faith in the makeup artist who only charged R150.

Tiisetso Kunene took to her TikTok account (@tiisetsokunene) and shared with social media users that she was getting her makeup done. She captioned her post:

"Took a risk and did my makeup at Small Street for R150."

The video shows Tiisetso sitting in a chair while the Small Street makeup artist applies products to the young lady's cheeks, forehead and chin. It seems Tiisetso's eye makeup had already been applied before the video started.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Viewers then see the video cut to Tiisetso's complete glam look.

Watch the video below:

People impressed with Small Street makeup results

Makeup fans or not, members of the online community came in hundreds to let Tiisetso know that the makeup artist's work results were stunning for the amount she paid.

Loving the look, @lee_handbags_accessories said:

"You look beautiful, definitely 10 out of 10."

A surprised @miss_t_zulu wrote:

"150? You look like a million bucks."

@judith_south_africa applauded the makeup artist:

"He is very good. You look stunning!"

ongz_0 also loved what they saw:

"This is crazy good! I hope you got the contact details for the person who did this because I know many people will want this."

Woman scores designer look for R80 at Small Street

Briefly News previously reported about a young woman who took to social media to show off the dress she wanted at Young Designers Emporium for R950 and received it for R80 at Small Street.

Many social media users loved the lady's dress and were impressed by its price. They expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while others gushed over her outfit.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News