Shein has figured out a way to attract consumers with their low prices on trending products and fashion.

Contact lenses and grills have been some of the accessories they've added for their customers to shop.

Lady regrets buying R7 grills from Shein

A woman on TikTok opened up about her experience with Shein's R7 grills after being stuck in her teeth for days. The accessory comes with glue that, unfortunately, got misplaced upon delivery.

The lady used nail glue to install her new purchase and enjoyed a fun night out with friends. Trouble started when she couldn't get them out for a couple of days.

She drank water and tried multiple remedies to remove the grills, but nothing worked. SA advised her to see a dentist, but she's too embarrassed about her rare case.

Tooth gens and grills go mainstream

A number of celebrities have been spotted wearing grills, including the late South African rapper AKA. The South African shared that the musical rocked diamond grills worth R75K.

It is reported that the product is so costly because the grills are not cheaply manufactured. The sum of the price of the diamonds, the cost of the gold, the labour to manufacture, polish, and finish the gold grill, and the labour to set all of the diamonds must be taken into consideration.

Mzansi reacts to lady's begging for help to get grills out

SA felt bad for the woman and suggested ways to solve her problem:

@nombulelooo.n ♛ advised:

"Go to the hospital or clinic."

@T. Shared a way to melt the glue:

"Use a hairdryer to melt it."

@Tshepang🇺🇸 realised:

"So you will not be eating seven colours on Christmas?"

@ahplez_tma wrote:

"Use nail remover since you used nail glue."

@gneiss commented:

"My sister, can't your friends give you money to go to the doctor? I feel like the longer they are there, the worse it will be."

@Kentse said:

"I don't think there's a home remedy to remove grills. They're not meant to stick."

@. advised:

"Tomorrow, go to the dentist at Tshwane Hospital. It's R95, and they will definitely help you; it's a government hospital instead of going to the clinic cause they won't help there. I'm sorry, hun."

