Global site navigation

“You Even Look Younger”: SA Impressed by Gent’s Weight Loss Diet in Viral TikTok Video
People

“You Even Look Younger”: SA Impressed by Gent’s Weight Loss Diet in Viral TikTok Video

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A gent impressed South Africa when he showed off how his diet changed his body shape and overall physique 
  • He trended on TikTok after he shared the kind of food that helped him lose a lot of weight in a couple of months
  • Social media users had many other enquiries that the chap gladly answered and contributed more in a thread of 164 comments 

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African youngsters have started prioritising their fitness journey by going to the gym and eating healthy.

SA amazed by man's weight loss
Mzansi was amazed by a man's transformation. Image: @geoffrey.jr.mosar
Source: TikTok

They also make sure to take enough steps to sneak in a bit of cardio every day easily.

SA impressed by gent's weight loss diet in viral TikTok video

Young people are prioritising their health by going to the gym and eating clean. Fitness influencers have also made things easier by sharing workout routines, meal preps and other ways of being active.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow

A gentle on TikTok amazed many when he went viral for his drastic body transformation. He shared that he had been working out for two years and only started eating clean for the past eight months.

Read also

"Remember the Lord is watching you": SA unimpressed with married man's church antics in video

This is what the chap eats in a day:

Full meal 

  • Rice
  • Veggies
  • Strips of red meat 

Breakfast 

  • Pancakes 
  • Sausage 
  • One egg

Side meal

  • Grilled chicken 
  • Egg salad 

The guy's diet was filled with a lot of protein that's beneficial for building muscle:

"Someone once said that sometimes the problem is how we eat. POV: You changed your diet."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent's impressive body transformation:

Social media users were amazed by a chap's weight loss journey after he changed his diet:

@Tshidiso Kim:" complimented the chap:

"You even look younger."

@Fifiluxe said:

"You don't know me, but I'm so proud of you."

@Funie_Tanya89 wrote:

"Well done, stranger."

@nNyauza👑🦬🇿🇦 was proud:

"Bro, please keep going. Guys like you are the reason some people still go to the gym."

@AmoTHICK'UMS agreed with the guy:

"Sometimes the problem is really what we eat. I've stopped eating a few things and started eating proportionally. I can see now that losing weight is indeed 80% what you eat and 20% exercising."

Read also

"Isn't that like an artificial leg cramp?": SA roasts gent for mishandling R1 million leg at work

@Sthembiso Khuzwayo commented:

"Bro, you did well; I'm definitely joining you next year."

3 more weight loss stories by Briefly News

Lady shares how calorie deficit helped her lose weight drastically

Mzansi lady loses 8kgs in 10 days and shares weight loss diet

SA woman shares successful weight loss journey with Ozempic

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: