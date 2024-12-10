A gent impressed South Africa when he showed off how his diet changed his body shape and overall physique

He trended on TikTok after he shared the kind of food that helped him lose a lot of weight in a couple of months

Social media users had many other enquiries that the chap gladly answered and contributed more in a thread of 164 comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African youngsters have started prioritising their fitness journey by going to the gym and eating healthy.

Mzansi was amazed by a man's transformation. Image: @geoffrey.jr.mosar

Source: TikTok

They also make sure to take enough steps to sneak in a bit of cardio every day easily.

SA impressed by gent's weight loss diet in viral TikTok video

Young people are prioritising their health by going to the gym and eating clean. Fitness influencers have also made things easier by sharing workout routines, meal preps and other ways of being active.

A gentle on TikTok amazed many when he went viral for his drastic body transformation. He shared that he had been working out for two years and only started eating clean for the past eight months.

This is what the chap eats in a day:

Full meal

Rice

Veggies

Strips of red meat

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

One egg

Side meal

Grilled chicken

Egg salad

The guy's diet was filled with a lot of protein that's beneficial for building muscle:

"Someone once said that sometimes the problem is how we eat. POV: You changed your diet."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent's impressive body transformation:

Social media users were amazed by a chap's weight loss journey after he changed his diet:

@Tshidiso Kim:" complimented the chap:

"You even look younger."

@Fifiluxe said:

"You don't know me, but I'm so proud of you."

@Funie_Tanya89 wrote:

"Well done, stranger."

@nNyauza👑🦬🇿🇦 was proud:

"Bro, please keep going. Guys like you are the reason some people still go to the gym."

@AmoTHICK'UMS agreed with the guy:

"Sometimes the problem is really what we eat. I've stopped eating a few things and started eating proportionally. I can see now that losing weight is indeed 80% what you eat and 20% exercising."

@Sthembiso Khuzwayo commented:

"Bro, you did well; I'm definitely joining you next year."

3 more weight loss stories by Briefly News

Lady shares how calorie deficit helped her lose weight drastically

Mzansi lady loses 8kgs in 10 days and shares weight loss diet

SA woman shares successful weight loss journey with Ozempic

Source: Briefly News