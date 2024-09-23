A woman on TikTok shamelessly shared her successful weight loss journey with Ozempic and lost over 13KGs

The lady paid R3500 a month and claimed that being on the prescribed drug helped her look more youthful, stop craving food and feel lighter

Social media users wanted to get their hands on the prescribed product and asked a couple of questions to check its safety

A young woman who desperately wanted to lose weight took the route Hollywood has been promoting for some time now.

The lady chose to take a weight loss drug, Ozempic, and raved about her phenol experience, which helped her lose over 13 kg.

Mzansi lady shares successful Ozempic journey after losing 13 kg

Hollywood is one of the world's most prominent and most influential industries. It comprises a powerful chain of celebrities, corporate giants and influential figures. In recent years, weight loss has been made easier through surgery, but a while ago, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian's sudden weight drop caused a significant shift in society.

Many wanted to get to the bottom of Hollywood's changing beauty standards from BBLs to white-girl-skinny trends. The uncovering of Ozempic helped many people who desperately wanted to lose weight without breaking a sweat in the gym.

A South African lady shared her successful Ozempic journey and enticed many to get the drug. The lady posted a brief message and a stunning transformation on her TikTok:

"One of the best decisions I've made in my life."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's Ozempic weight loss journey

Social media users had a lot of questions to ask the woman and commented:

@Natasha shared her natural weight loss journey:

"I was 130kg. I’m now 90kg. Thanks to breastfeeding."

@Portia Mogotsi felt confused:

"Babe, I am 85kg but I look like your before, how does this weight work kanti? You look freaking good."

@Kele_Bula_nostalgic felt inspired by the lady's results:

"I was 113kg currently at 84kg, I didn't know 84 looks this good, I still feel big 'inertia'. I must say I'm inspired. You're beautiful."

Woman’s incredible weight loss journey impresses South Africans

Briefly News also reported that one young lady took to social media to show off her massive weight loss journey and people were shocked. The TikTok video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments.

The online community reacted to the hun's clip as many were impressed, and some expressed how they were struggling with their weight loss journeys. Briefly News spoke to fitness trainer and Sensai Gregory William Knipe on the effective ways to lose weight.

