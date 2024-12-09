A gent on TikTok shared his struggles of having a robotic leg after his limb was amputated a couple of years ago

He had forgotten to charge his R1 million asset and had to step away from his work to figure things out

Some social media users accused him of wanting to go home early while some advised him to sell the expensive limb

A South African man who lost his right leg to a senseless car accident years ago shared one of the challenges of having a robotic limb.

Mzansi was floored by a gent who mishandled his R1 million leg. Image: @skhanyiso_k

Although his gadget is cool and expensive, he is constantly reminded by its features that it is a foreign object to his body.

SA roasts gent forgetting to charge R1M prosthetic leg

In a now-viral TikTok video, Skhanyiso amazed Mzansi with how his robotic leg worked. The chap had his limb amputated years ago after a reckless drunk driver crashed into his home and bumped Skhanyiso and his aunt.

The gent had to heal at the hospital for seven months and only started accepting his new leg two months after being discharged. The robotic limb needs to be charged from time to time, which is one of the reasons he disliked it.

The leg died in the middle of a busy work shift, which made Skhanyiso go on a rant about it to his TikTok family.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent's R1M robotic leg in viral TikTok

Social media users were stunned by the gent's rant and commented:

@🎀Chris🎀 a hun suggested:

"One million? It's December, I'll carry you."

@Rea🎀 pointed out:

"Remembering to charge your phone but not your leg is crazy business."

@MBALI Qwema asked:

"It's not funny; why didn't you charge your mode of transport?"

@Beatrice Naa Korkor let her imagination run wild:

"Imagine you hiding from someone, and then it goes off."

@Harveygoodhaus trolled:

"Isn't that like an artificial leg cramp?"

@_.MaZulu._ shared their brilliant plan:

"Does your leg have a speaker so that we can have a backup at groove when load shedding?

