“A Little Spoil”: Woman Drops R3k on Return Flight for Glamourous Manicure

A TikTok user shared that she spent R3 000 on a return trip from Durban to Johannesburg for a nail set

The nail artist made sure to travel first class and didn't share how much the nails cost

Social media users were intrigued by the big financial flex and said the woman had a lot of money to spend

Many people take pride in their appearance, including their nails, seeing them as an important part of their overall look. In a surprising revelation, one woman shared that she spent thousands of rands on a flight to get a nail set.

Going the extra mile for extensions

Using the handle @havillahagent, the TikTok user (who describes herself as having a hair and nail salon) shared she spent R3 000 on a first-class return flight from Durban to Johannesburg for nails.

While it is unknown if the nail artist was travelling to get their nails done or to do nails, the expensive trip seems just as outrageous as one person getting a manicure with shredded R20 notes.

The question remains: Was it worth it?

R3k trip for nails stuns Mzansi

The price the woman spent on a flight for nails was just as shocking as the alleged price another woman charged for a nail set, which was a few hundred less than the return trip.

A few social media users shared their surprise in @havillahagent's comment section, assuming the woman's pockets were filled with cash.

@mahlatsebubbles could have been serious when they asked:

"Can I please send you my account number for something good for December, sisi?"

A stunned @ousi_soke wrote:

"Bathong, wena."

@havillahagent wrote back with a laugh:

"A little spoil here and there."

@sweeetheart0200 added in the comment section:

"You have money, neh?"

The TikTokker replied:

"Soft life. Once in a lifetime."

@shawty_ndlovu laughed and said to the woman:

"No, baby. It can never be. Are you serious, boo boo?"

