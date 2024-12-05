A lady in Mzansi flexed gorgeous shoes from Mr Price that left South Africans amazed

The video sparked a wave of excitement and eagerness for the item, gaining massive traction

People were in awe of the cute find and flocked to the comments section to rave about it

South African online viewers can’t seem to get enough of a recent video featuring a woman showing off stunning finds from Mr Price.

A woman flexed Mr Price's stunning black high heels in a TikTok video. Image: @siso_gee

Source: TikTok

Mr Price finds leave SA swooning

The young lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @siso_gee, stumbled upon cute black high heels from Mr Price, which sparked excitement and admiration among netizens nationwide.

In the video, @siso_gee flexed the stylish item she picked up from the popular retail store, and it's safe to say she left South Africa swooning. The footage quickly went viral on social media, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the woman simply gushed over the eye-catching shoe, saying:

"stunning."

Take a look at Mr Price finds in the video below:

SA raves over hun's hook-up

The online community was in awe of the heels as they gushed over them in the comments section, saying:

Missapril27 said:

"These are gorgeous shoes, but Mr Price shoes ah ladies we know them."

Makhumalo Nomthandazo added:

"Very cutesy mara Mr price heels will be comfortable kodwa. They just good for pictures."

Faylourchoga shared:

"Mr Price wore them once, and the tip is gone...never again ...they are beautiful in the picture and display a friend of mine the whole heel came off on the 2nd wear."

TacnaKt commented:

"I have them, they are comfortable and really nice."

Guguomuhle24 expressed:

"Omg, these are stunning."

Woman shows off stunning heels from Mr Price

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa raved about stunning shoes she found in Mr Price, and she took to social media to show them off.

The hun flexed the footwear in a TikTok video under the handle @siso_gee. They were shiny brown sandal heels for the summer season, and boy, they looked gorgeous. In the comments section, the young lady revealed to her viewers that the shoes were valued at R179.

Source: Briefly News