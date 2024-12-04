A clip showcasing a hilarious passenger princess treatment left peeps in awe of the heartwarming moment

South Africans never fail to amuse peeps online with their hilarious antics. A video of a lady's fascinating passenger princess treatment has gone viral, leaving viewers in a fit of laughter.

SA loving passenger princess vibes

A heartwarming clip has taken Mzansi by storm. The video posted by @uyonelisafayifayi showcases a man pulling their belongings while the woman sits on it as the gent pulls. The wholesome moment touched many's hearts, quickly becoming a viral hit on TikTok.

While taking to TikTok, @uyonelisafayifayi captioned their post saying:

"Passenger princess."

People loved the footage, and it clocked over 185k views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the sweet video of the two below:

Mzansi reacts to passenger princess TikTok video

South African netizens responded as they rushed to the comments section, cracking jokes while some gushed over them.

Dupla said:

"Single people will never forget 2024."

User added:

"True love never dies, dies by mistake, a mistake by people, people by jealous."

Lstephi gushed over the pair, adding:

"I bet he treats her like a queen. better than. how Half of us are being treated. Love is beautiful."

Y.Janda wrote:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

Amahle expressed:

"If it’s not like this, then I don’t want I."

K.O commented:

"Beauty in struggle."

Man becomes passenger prince in video

Briefly News previously reported that a gent tired of driving his girlfriend everywhere decided to become a passenger prince.

When he fetched his girlfriend, he moved to the passenger seat, and his bae was surprised when he refused to move! The hilarious TikTok video, posted by @blackmarksa, went viral and was viewed by 305K people. In the video, the man is waiting for his bae. He joked and said that his girl would not drive.

