A stunner showcased her father's heartwarming reaction to her gift, which warmed the hearts of many

In the video, she unveiled what she got for her old man, and the footage gained massive traction online

South Africans were in awe as they flooded the comments section, gushing about the sweet father-and-daughter moment

One young hun left South Africans with warm and fuzzy feelings after sharing a video showcasing her big surprise gift to her dad.

A father's priceless reaction to his daughter's gift warmed the hearts of many. Image: @mahle_36

Source: TikTok

Dad's reaction to daughter's gift melts hearts

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @mahle_36 gifted her father with a wallet, but little did he know that another big surprise awaited him.

@mahle_36's father then opened the wallet, and he received loads of cash from his daughter as part of the gift. He danced with joy, leaving many online users in awe. The video quickly went viral on TikTok, gathering many views, likes, and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her TikTok caption, the woman simply said:

"My heart is full."

Watch the video below:

Daughter's grand gesture touches Mzansi

The touching moment moved social media users, with many sharing their thoughts in the comments.

Lebolomo said:

"You just gave me an idea for my dad’s birthday present. Thank you."

Siphesihle Khumalo added:

"Yoh cried in daddy issues."

Phili-Xaba Joburg runner shared

"A proof of being a Zulu man, no hugs and kisses, excitement it’s a song."

Giftmduduzisimela

"Well, done for putting money in it; it's said that when you gift a person, one wallet, mele fake email, use ibusiseke."

Mrs B commented:

"Yes, girl, this is exactly how you gift someone a wallet or purse with a few notes inside, not empty."

Daughter's R10k gift to father melts hearts

Briefly News previously reported that a heartwarming gesture by a woman who sent her father R10,000 has gone viral on social media, garnering widespread admiration and touching comments.

The video, shared by @dila_champ, captured the moment she sent the substantial amount to her father, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude. The video showed @dila_champ's deep appreciation and love for her father. The video included a screenshot of the R10,000 transfer, and the father expressed his appreciation for the thoughtful gift in response.

Source: Briefly News