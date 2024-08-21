A woman's heartwarming gesture of sending her father R10,000, accompanied by a heartfelt message, went viral, touching social media users

The video, shared by @dila_champ, showcased the deep love and appreciation between the duo

Social media was abuzz with admiration for the dad's emotional moment thanking his daughter

A heartwarming gesture by a woman who sent her father R10,000 has gone viral on social media, garnering widespread admiration and touching comments.

The video, shared by @dila_champ, captured the moment she sent the substantial amount to her father, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude.

Woman thanks, dad with R10k

The video showed @dila_champ's deep appreciation and love for her father.

The video included a screenshot of the R10,000 transfer, and the father expressed his appreciation for the thoughtful gift in response:

"No amount of money could make up for all the times you had my back🥹 This is the least I could do, and it came from the heart. Thank you for being patient with me❤️ I know how hard you love me; you’ve shown it. Ndiyambulela u Thixo ngawe🥹 [I thank God for you.]"

Daughter's gesture melts hearts

The touching moment moved social media users, with many sharing their thoughts in the comments. @Miss P responded with a simple but powerful:

"Oh, Gadluma Madoda🔥"

At the same time, @Nomthie Sokhulu humorously requested the dad's account number, indicating her admiration for how the father expressed his gratitude.

"Ngicela u Capitec ka daddy ngimuthi faaaaa🥺🥺🥺 ngithanda indlela abonga ngayo🥺 [Can I have dad's Capitec details so that I can bless him again? I love the way he appreciates this.]

@Chef Phili added a heartfelt sentiment, appreciating the woman's generosity and the strong bond between father and daughter:

"Asazi Owalahla izingane zakhe💃. God bless you ❤️"

Another commenter, @Asande Mckeys💕, wished the woman well, saying:

"Inkosi nawe ikugcine️🙂🙂 [May the Lord keep you too.]"

@mxova082 expressed a wish for her blessings to increase:

"Kwande impela bandla. [May there be more where that came from.]"

@Nkosinathi Nko-naugh also shared his emotions with a heartfelt:

"Oh Nkosi ❤️"

Daughter pulls money prank on Dad

Briefly News reported that a South African woman pranked her dad by sending him a photo of fake money and pretended she found it.

Her dad, believing it to be real cash, panicked in a voicenote, telling her to hide it and avoid the police.

Mzansi viewers loved the prank, with many commenting on the dad's hilarious reaction.

