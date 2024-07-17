A TikTok post about how young adults deal with financially supporting their families went viral

A man shared how he sent his family money every month but received no support when he was hospitalised

Some netizens shared similar experiences of feeling unappreciated, while others had positive stories

A man was hurt when his family failed to call or text him after being hospitalised. Image: JulPo

Source: Getty Images

A man shared a heartbreaking story of how his family, whom he sends month every month, didn’t take a moment to check on him after being hospitalised.

Man opens up about family's lack of support

A screenshot of a tweet by a man named Ayanda Khumalo was shared in a TikTok post.

In the tweet, Ayanda claimed that he sent his family R2 000 a month since he could afford to, considering he doesn’t have children. However, last month, he was admitted to the hospital and had an operation.

“They never called or anything at home, and they knew I was in hospital. Come pay day, I was woken up by a text from my mother athi 'imali dololo' (so, no money).”

Young adults share family money matters

The post gained much traction online and resonated with many users. While some young adults could relate to not feeling appreciated after sending their families money, others shared more positive experiences. Some people admitted to not sending their family money at all.

MamphozaB commented:

“I send my mother R3k. One day, I went home, and she gave me papers for a stand that I own. When I asked, she said she used the money I sent to buy it for me because she knows I would never think of buying one. So lucky one.”

simelane_Magutshwa shared:

“I send nothing. Everyone must hustle.”

♉Emerald♉ replied:

“Yhoooo, I send R3500 since I left my daughter with my Mom. I wasn't working for 7 months they didn't call me not once to say ‘ingane this and that’. All they did was hope I get another job. I am thankful.”

Paulmabunda replied:

“I just had an operation three weeks ago, and not even a single family member came to visit, let alone send a message to check on how I was doing. The only person who came to visit me was my colleague.”

NeilaDamao shared:

I can't afford to give my parents anything monthly, but when I have, I do. I gave my dad R100, and he was so happy. I also sent my mom lunch at work. She called and sent a video saying thank you.

said:

“I don't send money home akere my mom is dating a Ben10. He must hustle for them.”

Man gives mother money cake with R500

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man from Zandspruit in Roodepoort made his mother's birthday special by giving her a money cake.

The lady was celebrating her 58th birthday, and the young man showed how much he appreciated her by hiding R500 in a cake.

@sjmasilelalove posted the video on his TikTok account, which was so heartwarming that it touched the hearts of over 700K people who viewed it.

