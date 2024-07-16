"This is What I Went to School for?": Woman Goes on a Rant About Graduates Being Offered R6k Salary
- A young woman expressed her shock and disappointment after receiving a R6 000 salary offer
- The woman who is a graduate shared her concerns about covering living expenses with such a low salary
- Many South African users shared their own experiences of low-paying jobs after graduation
A young woman took to social media to share a video expressing her shock upon being offered R6 000 for a job as a graduate.
Woman outraged over graduates earning R6k
Zizi Dlamini opened up about how she couldn’t believe the company she’d had an interview with was only willing to offer her a meagre R6 000 despite having a degree.
She expressed how her transport money would require half of that amount and simply couldn’t accept the offer, especially because a lot of money had gone into her education and the cost of living was high.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi opens up about their salaries
The video received many comments from netizens who could relate to earning a small salary after graduating. Others shared similar sentiments as Zizi.
Sakeena Sigwili commented:
“During my interview, they told me my stipend was R4 000. I said it's fine as long as I get experience. I passed my interview, and they sent me my contract, which was R15000. I was shocked.”
Mzamo Effort commented:
“Getting paid almost 30k no degree is the life I’m living.”
Naartjie and Mommy said:
“I got offered 15K for my internship! I couldn’t believe it! Most of my classmates are getting around 7 K.”
khofi1012 said:
“Candidate attorneys earn R3,5K ."
Rivaldo madiba replied:
“I have NQF8 and my internship pays me R6875And i was getting 11.4k from NRF busary.”
Kerryn_sweet said:
“Currently getting 7k internship sana.”
Source: Briefly News
