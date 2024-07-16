A young woman expressed her shock and disappointment after receiving a R6 000 salary offer

The woman who is a graduate shared her concerns about covering living expenses with such a low salary

Many South African users shared their own experiences of low-paying jobs after graduation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zizi Dlamini couldn't believe graduates were being offered R6k as a salary. Image: Wendy Townrow, @zizidlamini0

Source: TikTok

A young woman took to social media to share a video expressing her shock upon being offered R6 000 for a job as a graduate.

Woman outraged over graduates earning R6k

Zizi Dlamini opened up about how she couldn’t believe the company she’d had an interview with was only willing to offer her a meagre R6 000 despite having a degree.

She expressed how her transport money would require half of that amount and simply couldn’t accept the offer, especially because a lot of money had gone into her education and the cost of living was high.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi opens up about their salaries

The video received many comments from netizens who could relate to earning a small salary after graduating. Others shared similar sentiments as Zizi.

Sakeena Sigwili commented:

“During my interview, they told me my stipend was R4 000. I said it's fine as long as I get experience. I passed my interview, and they sent me my contract, which was R15000. I was shocked.”

Mzamo Effort commented:

“Getting paid almost 30k no degree is the life I’m living.”

Naartjie and Mommy said:

“I got offered 15K for my internship! I couldn’t believe it! Most of my classmates are getting around 7 K.”

khofi1012 said:

“Candidate attorneys earn R3,5K ."

Rivaldo madiba replied:

“I have NQF8 and my internship pays me R6875And i was getting 11.4k from NRF busary.”

Kerryn_sweet said:

“Currently getting 7k internship sana.”

Woman unveils private school teacher's payslip on TikTok

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip, and the clip went viral on social media.

This lady heated up online users after she showed a private school teacher's payslip in a video shared by @lifereset_za on TikTok.

The woman revealed in the clip that the payslip belongs to an educator teaching at a private school in Cape Town. @lifereset_za said that the teacher earns R49 707. The educator also has medical aid and a pension fund, which she noted was super "impressive."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News