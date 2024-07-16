Little Girl's Confused Face Goes Viral After Getting Stuck in Small Space, Mzansi Reacts With Jokes
A little girl found herself in a very tight and awkward situation.
Girl gets stuck
A funny TikTok video by Andile Nomfundo captured the child's struggle to get out of a small space between the couch and the wall.
The child's mother can be heard in the background, asking how the girl got herself into that small space and how she was planning to get out.
The child could simply be seen looking around with her eyes wide open, evidently very nervous.
Thankfully, her mother helped her out of the small space.
“Zalani angina mona (Have children, I’m not jealous),” Nomfundo said in her caption.
SA amused by the child’s antics
The funny video left many social media users laughing out loud as they commented with jokes and banter, poking fun at the poor girl's predicament.
Siboniso_Gama joked:
“Me in my current relationship .”
S'khuh kaManzini commented:
“Uyasukelwa ufakiwe nkosyami .”
Tshegofatso_Poo commented:
“For a second, I thought you caught a thief in your house, kanti uCocomelon.”
omarmussa417
“Her eyes: Yoooohhhh mama can you help me maraaa .”
Kat-Let-Go had a funny analogy:
“In a relationship but you don't know how you got in.”
palesandox complimented the cute girl:
“ Waze wamuhle ke kodwa (She’s so pretty though).”
TSHIAMO NANA DIRERO commented:
“She also doesn’t know how she got there .”
Little boy tries to get money out of his piggy bank
In another story, Briefly News reported that saving money can be very challenging, and one little boy knows this all too well.
A funny TikTok video shows a little boy trying to take money out of his piggy bank using a butter knife.
The footage shows him patiently trying to get the knife inside the small opening of the container in hopes of grabbing and holding on to some money.
