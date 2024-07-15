A young South African woman expressed her frustration with the job-hunting process in a social media video

She complained about the difficulty of finding employment and jokingly asked for instructions on bribing someone to get hired

Many young viewers empathized with her struggles and shared their own experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman opened up about being desperate for work. Image: @sandiswam

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman took to social media to vent about the struggles of securing a job.

Woman tired of applying for jobs

In the clip, @sandiswam_is heard saying that she is tired of applying for jobs with no success. She even went as far as asking netizens where she could get a job even if it meant paying a bribe.

“Job hunting is depressing bandla.. We’re tired of applying and following links. It’s too complicated, just give us a plug and tell us who to give a brown envelope and where to sign so that I can start work on Monday. I’m not picky,” @sandiswam_.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA feels woman’s pain

Many netizens responded to the video with similar sentiments, expressing their frustrations with struggling to find employment despite their job application efforts.

MaSithoko_Dlomo♥️‍ commented:

“This is sad, I hope something comes up soon❤️.”

User. replied:

“Sengikhathele nokukhala bandla (I’m tired of crying).”

Mahlangebi omuhle❤️

“Ngithi ngilinde nawe (I’m waiting with you).”

neliswa Zenani

“Ey ngikhathele ngempela (I’m also really tired).”

Nonhlanhla Khumalo commented:

“True sisi eyi bakithi sikhathele .”

Tshimangi was also ready to be plugged with a job:

“Yohhh. Nami I’m ready .”

ma'mkhasibe commented:

“I've been saying this yooo ay I'm tired.”

Woman shares how joblessness makes her feel useless

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman posted an honest and relatable video about the disheartening reality of being unemployed.

Unemployment can be a huge source of stress, with financial worries and the feeling of not being productive taking a toll on one's well-being.

TikTok user @milzsunflower shared a video in which she opened up about feeling useless as a young, unemployed woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News