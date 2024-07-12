A 25-year-old South African woman took to social media to share where she got a stylish outfit

The clip posted on TikTok shows her wearing a stylish outfit she bought from the kids' section of Mr Price

Many people shared their own experiences of purchasing clothes from the kids' section

A woman stunned in an outfit bought from the children's section of Mr Price. Image: @ntoko_cele

A 25-year-old Mzansi woman went viral on TikTok after showing how she successfully bought a stunning outfit from the Mr Price kid’s section.

Woman rocks full out from MRP kid’s section

The footage shows @ntoko_cele picking out grey formal pants in sizes 11-12 and a black top in sizes 9-10 from the kid's section of the store. She then shows herself wearing the items, which fit her beautifully, paired with a black bag and heels.

Mzansi reacts to woman’s MRP outfit

The video amused several netizens while others shared how they purchased clothes from the kid's section.

GiaThompson201 left a funny comment:

“They don't know until you work at a creche and one of the kids is wearing the same top… Based on a true story ‍♀️.”

Babylon. asked:

“Why benzela iyngane ibusiness casual eMrp (Why are they making business causal clothing for kids at MRP?).”

Degblackrose ❤️ shared:

“I thought I was the only one who buys crops from kids section.”

mahlangu.rb‍♀️ replied:

“Found my people.”

katli_moh shared:

“Was I not embarrassed when the lady at the fitting room said I should never stretch or rip off the kids' jacket in front of people.”

heiress_vee responded:

“I bought the same top cute asf.”

gee.s_gallery commented:

“I tried them on, and they’re too big for me (I’m 22).”

Woman scores shoes from Foschini's kids section

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman posted a TikTok video showing how she managed to get her hands on a stylish pair of shoes from the kids section at Foschini.

29-year-old @imacheeee shared a video showing a screenshot of a patent loafer shoe she saw online before calling a Foschini store to ask them to keep it aside for her. @imacheeee was informed that the size 3 shoe she wanted was from the kid's section.

