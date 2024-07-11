Online shopping is not for the faint of heart; I’m afraid

A Mzansi lady showed how the internet ruthlessly betrayed her when she ordered her desired sneakers

Amanda Gxilishe just wanted to keep up with the fabulous trends and get herself an Adidas Samba, but the internet didn’t have it

A woman on TikTok explained her devastating online order faux pa.

Amanda Gxilishe wanted to improve her fashion game, but the internet’s envy got in the way.

The Mzansi Adidas Samba obsession

The cool kids always set the trends of the season. The latest trends include Adidas stunning sneakers and the Sambas.

A Mzansi woman, Amanda Gxilishe, wanted to blend in well with the cool kids and ordered her steppers online. Excited to receive her exciting order, Gxilishe greeted her delivery with her phone’s back camera, ready to record every emotion.

Gxilishe captioned her clip:

“Order online, they said.”

Watch the video below:

Online shopping gone wrong

Amanda’s excitement was immediately deflated when her parcel did not resemble the order she sent online. Instead of a Samba, she received a Sambalette.

The lady received a baby-size Samba, which floored netizens. She expressed great regret online and posted about her devastating news.

Netizens showed no mercy and roared at the woman’s misfortune:

@Palesa Mazibuko975 clarified confusion:

"Askies but the “K” in sizes is for “kids - infants and toddlers” and the Y is for “Youth - older kids” etc. For us it’s just a number without any letters."

@Laperry Speech Therapist blamed the lady for her misfortune:

"I ordered mine online as well from the adidas website and they are fine; it’s either o rekile sneaker eng eng blah blah or you bought a kiddies size. Sorry."

@sanelenene177 shared her online disaster with Adidas:

"But adidas has the tendency of sending wrong sizes I once bought size 6 sneakers, and they were from the toddler 4-8 section but I got a size 6 for adults."

