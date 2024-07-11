A young girl's attempt to recite the months of the year has gone viral on TikTok

The child's adorable mispronunciation of the months, like "Bhebhiwani" for February, has amused countless viewers

The video has sparked laughter and shared enjoyment among social media users

A mom was not impressed by her daughter's attempt at reciting the months of the year. Image: @mamoea16

A little girl had social media uses laughing out loud after attempting to recite the months of the year.

Girl tries to say the months of the year

Grasping concepts like days of the week and months of the year can be challenging for a young child.

A video posted on TikTok shows the mother asking the girl to say the different months of the year. She responds in the most unexpected way, mispronouncing the months and singing her own tune, unbothered by her errors.

"Yhoo I had to cut it,” the defeated mom wrote in the post.

Watch the funny video below:

SA cracks jokes at girl's attempt

The video had many netizens in stitches as they reacted with laughter and witty comments, poking fun at the child’s mispronunciation of the different months and her carefree attitude.

Mel_Bragga replied:

“She’s very clever ♥️she still young she’ll be better as time goes by mommy ♥️.”

Bulelani Billions commented:

“I was also born in Bhebhiwani.”

Dineo wrote:

“I was not ready hle.”

Xolelo Dumakude♥️

“’Bhebhiwani Bhebhiwani’ .”

memcyynthunya commented:

“Noo.”

Snerah teased:

“Cocomelon pre-primary school.”

Luyanda Monde Ndlovu said:

“’A Brain May A Brain March’.”

Segomotso Letlhaku replied:

“ Second April with attitude.”

yolanda mzila commented:

“The way she said April towards the end ngathi uthi ay angsazi phela.”

Little boy tries to get money out of his piggy bank

In another story, Briefly News reported that saving money can be very challenging, and one little boy knows this all too well.

A funny TikTok video shows a little boy trying to take money out of his piggy bank using a butter knife.

The footage shows him patiently trying to get the knife inside the small opening of the container in hopes of grabbing and holding on to some money.

