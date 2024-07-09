A funny TikTok video shows a determined little boy using a butter knife to pry open his piggy bank

The post humorously reflects the difficulty of saving money, especially when it feels like you constantly need it

A financial expert emphasised the importance of teaching children good saving habits early on

A boy was caught on video using a butter knife to try to access money in his piggy bank. Image: @buyienatasha

Source: TikTok

Saving money can be very challenging, and one little boy knows this all too well.

Little boy attacks piggy bank

A funny TikTok video shows a little boy trying to take money out of his piggy bank using a butter knife.

The footage shows him patiently trying to get the knife inside the small opening of the container in hopes of grabbing and holding on to some money.

The video was hilariously captioned:

“When you’re saving for rainy days, but it's rainy days every day.”

Watch the video below:

Should children save money?

According to Financial consultant Alvin Wong, good saving habits start young. Teaching children to save is a skill that can benefit them throughout their lives.

“If you teach children to save from a young age, they will be able to handle their finances responsibly and reliably as adults, and they will have a nest egg large enough to see them through tough times,” Wong shares.

It seems that this young chap is going to take a while to get the hang of saving money, LOL.

SA shares money-saving struggles

The video sparked humour as many netizens responded with jokes and banter about how they also struggled with saving money or resisting the urge to take from their savings.

Mildred commented:

“This is my little brother every Friday.”

Mikateko jokingly commented:

“Where did you find this video of me .”

Lerato Lesego could relate:

“Story of my life, I am always moving money from my savings into my current account .”

rutendofusire129 is also guilty of taking money from his piggy bank:

“I once did that successfully.”

Aphiwe Gladi commented:

Kanti iyaphuma!. That time, I said I would buy this for my son because he spends money so much when it is in his wallet. I pray that he doesn't see this video .”

