A South African man surprised his girlfriend with a unique proposal at a Shoprite grocery store

He got down on one knee with balloons and a ring, leaving his girlfriend emotional

The pictures went viral, with some people praising the romance and others finding humour in the unexpected location

A man brought his bae to tears after popping the big question while doing their grocery run.

Now, who said popping the big question requires flowers, chocolates or a romantic setup?

Shoprite proposal goes viral

All eyes were on one Mzansi agent who decided to propose to the love of his life at a Shoprite grocery store.

Images of the unique proposal went viral on Facebook. They showed the man getting down on a knee with balloons and a ring at Shoprite, bringing his emotional girlfriend to tears.

The post also showed the couple sharing a sweet kiss and showing off their rings.

“Sometimes you gotta take her grocery shopping to propose ,” the post was hilariously captioned.

A man got down on one knee with balloons and a ring at Shoprite.

Proposals sparks love and laughter

The post gained a lot of traction online from netizens who admired the grocery store proposal and the couple’s young love. Others couldn’t help poking fun at the woman staring at the couple in the background of the of the images.

Vuyiseka Dlongodlongo was in awe:

“Ooh, this is lovely .”

Amanda Mandocy teased the lady in the picture:

“The lady behind ngathi uthi ‘Mxm It's really is not that deep though’.”

Hazel Mbali joked:

“So, this couple wants to be sponsored by Shoprite?”

Simie Melon Soccerqueen shared:

“I rejected the ring and asked him to pay lobola first can't wear the ring without lobola.”

Motube Oagiseng Kuli Terence called for Shoprite to sponsor the couple’s big day:

“Shoprite must sponsor their wedding come on.”

Mlungisi KaMatsiki Khubone said:

“The least Shoprite could have done ✅ is to give them the sponge cake and 2 lt coke for celebration .”

