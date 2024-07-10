A South African TikTokker named Hunadi posted a video revealing a surprising side to her life

The clip starts with her acting playful, then transitions to show her working in a healthcare setting

The video resonated with many viewers who applauded her for breaking stereotypes

A Mzansi dancer impressed and surprised many, revealing she was also a healthcare professional. Image: @hunadi

A young South African woman posted a TikTok video proving that she is more than just a pretty face.

Dancer shows herself working in healthcare

The video by @hunadi_ shows her walking on the streets while biting on her apple before she switches to showing herself working in healthcare environments and hospitals, dressed in medical garments such as scrubs and protective gear, preparing for medical procedures.

She is also seen holding a sonogram, a computer picture of areas inside the body created by high-energy sound waves.

“They think you’re just a pretty face that’s always dancing,” @hunadi_ wrote in her caption.

SA gushes at healthcare worker

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who expressed pride in the woman’s dual life of being a fun dancer and a serious healthcare professional.

Lovemagwentshu commented:

“Thought you in high school .”

walker commented:

“No medicine and injection, you dance for me am healed .”

PhumlaMchunu complimented the girl:

“Umuhle dadewethu ❤.”

Grae_mel said:

“I almost didn’t recognise you ❤️.”

Ndzudzeni Robert commented:

“Looking beautiful .”

Tracey reacted:

“Love this ❤️.”

Sbuda143 commented:

“phusha pressa panda dear ♥️❤️ .”

