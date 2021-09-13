An American medical student, Tiara Bradley, has social media users talking after sharing a very striking post

The health professional shared a pic of herself in work clothes and decided to add a super punchy caption

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A US-based medical student has the internet wishing her well after heading online to share a few snaps of herself all dressed up in her work uniform. The health professional, Tiara Bradley, is one of the many women of colour smashing ceilings in a heavily male-dominated industry.

An American medical student has social media users talking after sharing some super lovely pics. Images: Tiara Bradley/LinkedIn

Source: Facebook

Heading online, Tiara Bradley shared a snap of herself in work attire, which she simply captioned:

"Black Girl. White Coat."

To view the post, click here:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The short yet impactful post really struck a nerve with social media users. Many people were left in awe of the paradox and remarked that they wanted to see more young black women making strides in the medical profession.

Tiara is definitely an inspiration.

Check out some of the comments below:

Stacy Hamilton said:

"The point is it is very rare to see black women doctors! I’m sure it would be OK for a “white” medical student to point out the colour of her skin but white doctors are not uncommon. Let’s just celebrate this young woman and this amazing achievement!!!"

Dian Colletti said:

"Tiara, as a single parent of a daughter who completed medical school and received her white coat, I applaud you and your accomplishments. It is a gruelling 4 years and residency is just as difficult. Wear that coat with pride!! You are a girl on fire!!! Celebrate and don’t let anyone rain on that celebration."

Michelle Phillips Fay said:

"Kudos!!!"

Chris Hare said:

"As a woman, especially of colour, you should always celebrate your accomplishments and strive for higher heights! Never let anyone diminish you or your achievement! But by the same token, don't let yourself get "above" everyone that you forget how to be real or down-to-earth."

Emily Matthews said:

"Congratulations! Great job!"

From petrol attendant to attorney, Slindile Shazi has the courage many lack

In more from our working queens, Briefly News previously reported that Slindile Gqwethakazi Shazi from Port Shepstone has been an inspiration to Mzansi youth. From doing odd jobs, the dynamic lady has proven that nothing is impossible as she ended up being a proud High Court attorney.

Slindile’s future looked bleak as her childhood was filled with many challenges. However, she rose against all odds. Today she's proud of her success and glad she never gave up.

“I grew up from a not-so-well-off family. As a teenager, I was rebellious and ended up being homeless because I was disowned. For most of my teenage years, I was on my own,” Slindile said.

Speaking to Briefly News Slindile said before her big break, she had worked as a domestic worker, a petrol attendant and a security guard. This brave lady said she refused to let her childhood mistakes determine her future and fought for the best and brightest destiny.

She was inspired by her children and her older sister to gather the courage to go back to school in 2011. After matric, she was employed as a security guard in 2012. She then became a petrol attendant in 2013.

“I'm forever grateful for the programme ran by Hibiscus Coast Municipality that paid for my university registration. I graduated in 2017. From 2018, I served articles for two years and this year, I was blessed by being admitted as an attorney of the High Court. I am glad I took the decision to go back to school.

“I think Law chose me. I never really had a dream of becoming lawyer. However, I have always had the characteristics of a lawyer,” added Slindile.

Today the fearless mother of two is working on bigger dreams, the birth and growth of her third 'baby', PS Shazi Attorneys. Slindile has encouraged youth to dream big, no matter what’s challenges they faced in life. She has also encouraged people not to judge others because of their jobs as the future is unknown.

“I always say money is the same whether you are a doctor or a gardener. Ten rands has the same value, the only difference is that you have more R10s than the other. I live by a quote that says ‘Respect the people you meet on your way up because you will need them on your way down',” added Slindile.

Currently, Slindile is enjoying the fruits of her bravery and her perseverance with her parents, her sister and her children. She walked tall and looked gorgeous in her robes and high heels.

Source: Briefly.co.za