3 Women Singing “Dubula Satan” in TikTok Video Amuse South Africa
- A TikTok video of three women singing a hilarious gospel song became a viral hit on the social media platform
- The lady left people in stitches with their hymn, which they performed in a hilarious impromptu show
- The video circulated all over TikTok, and many people shared their thoughts on the elderly women's gospel song with a twist
Some passionate churchgoers became TikTok viral sensations after singing together, with over 500,000 views. They left people entertained with their spontaneous, catchy song.
The video of the church women received thousands of likes from people on TikTok. Many commented on the video, cracking jokes about the women's hilarious performance.
In a TikTok video posted by @heavenly_fire_nation0, three ladies who were singing a gospel song were enjoying themselves. They passionately sang the lyrics "Shoot the devil.". The ladies harmonised and added some simple dance moves, gesturing as though they were shooting a gun. One of the women even had a solo moment as they yelled the "Shoot Satan" chorus.
South Africa amused by church ladies
Many people thought that the video by @heavenly_fire_nation0 of the woman singing about their faith in God was wholesome. People commented with jokes about all the ladies, and some even compared them to Destiny's Child. Watch the video of the women singing against Satan below:
Muvhulawa Bologo was in tears over the clip of the women:
"The way she is pointing 😭, it feels personal, am I Satan? 😭😭"
La_Gama warmed up to the women's hilarious song:
"You know what...?! I'm not mad at it... it's kinda🔥🔥🔥"
Lumka Moloele agreed that the song sounded good:
"It low-key slaps though 🤔😊👏"
ngiyakhothana🍒⭐️ was full of jokes about the trio:
"Haibo Destiny’s Child??🥺"
Bianca Tshepiso Ndlovu was in stitches over the women:
"It’s very important to ask your parents where they’re at and what they’re doing 😭 especially mothers."
Patrickmarole added:
"Guys, it's a sign. let's sleep😭😹"
Loid_makgal was amused by the women:
"During a solo of the gogo in a green hat, I was expecting a "hum hum hum" from the other two gogos."
dumazileheather cracked a dark joke:
"Sometimes I'm grateful I'm an orphan 🤣🤣. I know where my mom is at all times and what she's up to."
JustNqaba enjoyed the lyrics the women sang:
'Satane is in trouble 😂 Beyonce solo piece washaaaa satane."
Ndlovukazi_mbuso noticed the gestures the women made:
"Was that a make-shift gun?😳"
